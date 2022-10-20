Men’s Golf Central: Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

The seventh-ranked Tennessee men’s golf team is back in action for its final tournament of the fall this weekend, traveling to the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The Vols tee off the three-round, 54-hole tournament on Friday morning at 9 am ET and are set to compete in one round apiece on Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament is set to be played at the par-72, 7,107-yard Golf Club of Georgia Lakeside Course, which is ranked as the 24th course in the state of Georgia by Golf Digest.

According to Golfweek’s Collegiate rankings, seven of the 14 participating teams in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate are ranked inside the top 20, with Tennessee being the highest ranked team in the field. The 14-team field also has six teams that competed in the 2022 NCAA Championship.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back tournament titles for the second time in the Brennan Webb era after winning the SEC Match Play Championship and the Purdue Fall Invitational. Individually, reigning SEC Golfer of the Week Bryce Lewis is coming off his second career individual title at the Purdue Fall Invitational.

This marks the third time under Webb that Tennessee will compete at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. Last season, the Vols posted a fourth-place finish at the event after shooting a team score of 22-under.

THE VOLS’ LINEUP

Caleb Surratt

Through three events, Surratt leads the team in stroke average (69.00) and rounds par or better (7) and is coming off a 29th-place finish at the Purdue Fall Invitational, where he logged two par or better rounds.

Bryce Lewis

Lewis is coming off his second career individual title at the Purdue Fall Invitational after shooting 8-under overall and winning the event by four full strokes. The reigning SEC Golfer of the Week notched 19 birdies during the tournament and currently leads the Vols with a season-long total of six sub-70 rounds.

Jake Hall

After recording a career-best second-place finish at the SEC Fall Match Play Championships, Hall recorded his fifth career top-25 finish at the Purdue Fall Invitational. Hall has a 70.00 stroke average through three events this fall.

Lance Simpson

Simpson is coming off back-to-back top-20 finishes after placing tied for 16th at the Purdue Fall Invitational and tied for 10th at the SEC Fall Match Play Championship. Simpson has posted a 70.44 stroke average through three fall events.

Evan Woosley-Reed

A true freshman from Shelbyville, Tennessee, Woosley-Reed is set to make his collegiate debut. Over the summer, Woosley-Reed placed second behind Simpson in the 2022 Tennessee State Amateur Championship after firing four under-par rounds and shooting 18-under overall.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS (14)

Golfweek Rankings

Well. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 Virginia, No. 11 Alabama, No. 13 Georgia Tech, No. 19 Pepperdine, No. 26 Wake Forest, No. 34 Washington, No. 42 ETSU, No. 47 Duke, No. 60 Clemson, No. 75 Southern California at Georgia Tech B-Team

TEE TIMES

Round 1 – Friday, Oct. 21

Evan Woosley-Reed – 9:55 a.m

Lance Simpson – 10:06 am

Jake Hall – 10:17 a.m

Bryce Lewis – 10:28 am

Caleb Surratt – 10:39 am

Round 2 – Saturday, Oct. 22

Shotgun start – 8:30 am

Round 3 – Sunday, Oct. 23

Shotgun start – 8:30 am