Men’s Golf Cards Three Eagles On Day One; Sit In 12th Among Tight Field

ELON, NC- The Longwood men’s golf team is currently in 12th place at the Elon Phoenix Invitational. The tournament features 17 teams, three of which are Big South members, and a 100-player field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The team shot a 291-281—572 (+4) in the first round, with senior Brendan Dunphy the leader for the Lancers.

Dunphy is tied for 14th place among the 100-player field after he shot two-under par in the first round and the second. They carded five birdies in the first round, four of which came on the first seven holes. In the second round he added three more.

Senior Daniel George is tied for 46th after he shot four-over par in the first round and two-under in the second. He was the only Lancer to card a birdie on the 17thth hole and three of his last four holes of the day were birdies.

Junior Nick Rakes is in a tie for 55th place after shooting five-par in the first round and two-under in the second. He carded an eagle and three birdies in the second to help decrease his overall score.

Sophomore Scott Jordan is also tied for 55th place. He eagled twice on the same hole (12) across the two rounds and was able to card five more birdies on the day.

Sophomore Zane Moore is in 87th place after he shot eight-over par in the first round and three over in the second.

WHAT THEY SAID

“Despite most of us struggling with different aspects of our games much of the day, I honestly thought we did a good number of things,” said head Coach Kevin Fillman . “Brendan, for the most part, was the exception. He was very solid for 35 holes and just one big hiccup at the end of the morning round. As a team, however, we had the ball on the wrong side way too many times , and it looked like we really struggled making putts that we need to and should make. What I thought was great though was our effort. I like the way we battled, especially this afternoon, even though we weren’t clicking. That Mindset when we’re playing well makes us dangerous. The good news is, per usual, teams are stacked right on top of each other. While we don’t like where we are on the board right now, we can still get past a lot of teams with a good round tomorrow.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The Lancers lead the field in pars with 114 carded.

Dunphy has third most pars of the 100-player field with 25.

Longwood has carded the second most Eagles at the Invitational.

Jordan is one of only three players to have carded more than one eagle.

UP NEXT

Longwood will complete the Elon Phoenix Invitational Tomorrow with a shotgun start slated for 8:00 am.