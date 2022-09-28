MEN’S GOLF CARDS SEASON-BEST ROUND TO CLOSE ZACH JOHNSON INVITE

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The IUPUI men’s golf team carded a season-best round of 7-over 291 to close out the Zach Johnson Invitational on Tuesday (Sept. 27), ultimately ending the tournament in 12th place at 901 (308-302-291). Both Taylor Gardner and Sam McWilliams shot 1-over 72 on Tuesday to help fuel the strong finish.

“Obviously it wasn’t the best week for the team, but we did finish strong today,” Gardner said. “We are hoping to build off of this round and take it into Cleveland State this weekend. I know we are close – we have had guys play well in different occasions but we just need to put it all together one of these times coming up. “

After a rough stretch, IUPUI charged hard late, including a two-hole span that the team played to 7-under with five birdies and a Preston Nanthavong eagle. Sophomore Morgan Tournemire finished his round at 2-over 73 and Kevin Tillery shot 3-over 74. Nanthavong ended his final round at 7-over 78 and sophomore Colten Girgis playing as an individual, shot 9-over 80.

McWilliams was at or near even for the bulk of his round, getting to 1-under with a birdie on his eighth hole of the day before giving back two shots with bogeys on hole Nos. 2 and 5. He got back to even with a birdie on No. 8 before making bogey on his final hole of the tournament, closing the event tied for 18th at 6-over 219 (74-73-72).

Gardner took a tougher path to 1-over on Tuesday, going to 3-over after making bogey on three of his first five holes of the day. His score went to 4-over with a bogey on No. 5 before he finishes strong. Gardner made back-to-back birdies on 8 and 9 and made another on 11, getting back to 1-over before finishing with a par. Gardner finished the tournament tied for 32nd overall at 225 (76-77-72).

Both Tournamire and Tillery had three birdies each in shooting 73 and 74, respectively. Nanthavong had a birdie and the team’s lone eagle of the day in his finale.

North Dakota State fended off Iowa State for the team title, closing at 840 to edge the Cyclones by two strokes. Valparaiso’s Anthony Delisanti earned medalist honors at 11-under 202, winning the tournament by five shots.

IUPUI will return to action this week when the Jaguars participate in the Tom Tontimonia Invitational, hosted by Cleveland State in Westlake, Ohio.