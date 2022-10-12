Men’s Golf Caps Purdue Fall Invitational in 14th

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Finishing off the third round of the Purdue Fall Invitational, the men’s golf team wrapped up the event with a 14th place finish against a tough field. The highlight of the trip was Viktor Nordwall who improved his standing on day two to finish in 16th.

Nordwall, just a freshman, jumped 15 spots in round three to cap the event in the top 20. Playing his best round, the Sweden native shot an even 72 for his 5-over 221 finish. It marked the best placement for the young Bear, who played in his third event at Central Arkansas.

Luke Sienkiewicz finished off his day with an 11-over 83, rounding out his third-round total of 234. Sam Long capped his final 18 holes at 237, battling his way to an 83 in the last round. Nash Johnson and Palmer McSpadden ended the Invitational at 23-over 239.

Playing as an individual at Ackerman-Allen GC across the street, Blaine Calhoon capped his day at 34thending the individual part of the Invitational at a 14-over 230.

Tennessee took home first place honors, followed by LSU in second place and the hosting Boilermakers in third. Volunteer Bryce Lewis picked up the win in the players’ leaderboard, with Purdue’s Herman Wibe Sekne and Nebraska’s Harry Crockett rounding out the top three.

The Bears are back in action next week to participate in the Little Rock Invitational, taking place on Monday and Tuesday. Playing at Chenal Country Club, that even will wrap up the fall event for Central Arkansas.