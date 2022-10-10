Men’s Golf: Cadets conclude opening day of GNAC Championships with third-place tie

SACO, Maine – The Norwich men’s golf team closed out day one of competition at the 2022-23 Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Men’s Golf Championships in a tie for third at the Biddeford-Saco Country Club.

The Cadets currently own a score of 344 after the first 38 holes, cementing them in a tie with Albertus Magnus College. The hosts Saint Joseph’s (Maine) Monks lead the field with a 324 score, while Elms College is 11 strokes ahead of the Cadets with a score of 335. Dean College and Emmanuel (Mass.) College rounded out the field in fifth and sixth place with scores of 357 and 358, respectively.

Matt Printup was the pace-setter for the Cadets, shooting an 81 (+10) on the day to log a tie for fifth with Emmanuel’s Ian Reynolds. Tyler Orton just trailed by a few strokes, concluding his day with an 83 (+12) to finish in a tie for eighth. Jackson Clayton was just behind, taking sole position of 11th with an 85 (+14).

The Monks’ Trevor Flanagan and Elms’ Mike Keefe led the field, both racking up 75 (+4) totals in the opening 18 holes. Elms’ Miguel Pearce and Saint Joseph’s Drew Mathieu placed third and fourth, respectively, ahead of Reynolds and Printup.

Day two of the 2022-23 GNAC Men’s Golf Championship is set for tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the first group of Golfers slated to begin at 9:27 am The Champion will receive the league automatic Qualifier to the 2023 NCAA Div. III Tournament in the spring.