Men’s Golf Back in Action at the JT Poston Invitational

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina University men’s golf team will be back on the course when the Chanticleers travel to Sapphire, NC, for the JT Poston Invitational that will be played Sept. 26-27 at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley.

Western Carolina University will host the two-day event, which will consist of 54 holes. The field will play 36 holes on Monday and the final 18 holes on Tuesday on the par-71, 7,007-yard course.

The 16th annual JT Poston Invitational will field 17 teams and 93 golfers. Joining host Western Carolina and the Chanticleers will be Abilene Christian, Bellarmine, Belmont, Chattanooga, Elon, Francis Marion, High Point, Kennesaw State, Morehead State, UNCW, Western Kentucky, and Wofford. Sun Belt teams Appalachian State, Georgia State, and James Madison will also be in the field.

Previously known as the WCU Intercollegiate and the Hummingbird Intercollegiate, the tournament was renamed the JT Poston Invitational after WCU’s all-time leading scorer and two-time PGA Tour event Winner JT Poston who claimed six individual medalist honors during his WCU career.

The Chanticleers lineup for the JT Poston Invitational will be Trey Crenshaw , who is looking to build on his record-setting Championship at the Golfweek Fall Challenge last week. Joining Crenshaw will be Garrett Cooper , Seth Taylor , Owen Kim and Tyler Gray . Connor Newton will also make the trip and will play in the event as an individual.

“We are excited to get back to work and compete at the JT Poston,” head Coach Jacob Wilner said. “Our guys have been practicing hard and are ready to go.”

Fans can follow the live scoring at www.Golfstat.com, with a link to the live stats page at www.GoCCUSports.com.

For complete coverage of CCU men’s golf, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalMGolf (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at goccusports.com.