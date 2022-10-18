Men’s golf at Beaver Fall Classic recap

Takayla Gadberry, sports information alumna

BLUFFTON, Ohio – The Bluffton University men’s golf team kicked off the Beaver Fall Classic on a chilly Saturday, Oct. 15. Two teams of men are competing for Bluffton this weekend with the first Squad sitting in fourth place out of 11 with a 325 and the second group in 10th with a 335.

Evan Kujawa (Toledo/Whitmer) powered the Beavers with a 76 to put him in third place overall. Clay Quellhorst (St. Marys/Memorial) shot an 80 with Hunter Joliff (Elida) just one off his pace with an 81. Rounding out the scorers for the first team were Brayden Tosi (Springfield/Kenton Ridge) with an 88 and Dominic Castelvetere (Ontario) with a 90.

The second Bluffton team was powered by Spencer Daniels (Ashland) who shot a 78 and currently sits tied for 10th overall. Freshman Noah Macke (Columbus Grove) shot an 83 with Nathan Eberle (Grove City) one behind him with an 84. Rounding out the second set of Beaver scorers were Justin Metsker (Burbank/Wickliffe) with a 90 and Nick Offenburger (Lexington) with a 93.

The men are back in action on Sunday, Oct. 16, for day two of the Beaver Fall Classic. Tee-off is slated for 9:30 am at the Bluffton Golf Club.