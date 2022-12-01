Men’s Golf Announces Six-Tournament Spring Schedule

Tim Pemberton

William & Mary head men’s golf coachannounced the Tribe’s six-event spring schedule. Highlighting the ledger, the Green and Gold will host the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate, March 27-28, and the program will compete in the prestigious Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase presented by the Tiger Woods Foundation at The Riviera Country Club on February 13.

The Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase is an opportunity for a Collegiate golfer to play their way into the PGA TOUR’s Genesis Invitational field. First held in 2015, the Collegiate Showcase will be contested for the ninth time in 2023. It marks the second-straight year the Tribe has sent a representative to the event.

The pro-am style Collegiate Showcase features a top PGA TOUR professional and a standout Collegiate golfer paired with two amateurs competing in both a team and individual competition at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The top team of two amateurs earns a $50,000 donation to the school’s golf program, and the low Collegiate golfer will earn an exemption into that week’s 2022 Genesis Invitational.

During the month of March, the Tribe will travel to compete in the Ross Collegiate Classic for the third-straight year. The classic will be played at the Donald Ross-designed Mid Pines Golf Club in Southern Pines, NC, March 13-14.

The Tribe hosts the 44th Annual Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate, March 27-28. The spring tournament in Williamsburg has, in recent years, become one of the largest and most well-regarded events in the nation, and will return to the famed Gold Course at Colonial Williamsburg’s Golden Horseshoe Golf Club for the seventh time and fourth-straight year . The classic Gold Course was designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., in 1963 and renovated by his son, Rees Jones, in 2017. The venue Hosted the 2007 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship and is consistently ranked as a Top-100 Public Course in America.

In April, the Tribe plays back-to-back weeks at the Villanova Wildcat Invitational, April 10-11, and the West Virginia Mountaineer Invitational, April 17-18. W&M will compete in the Wildcat Invitational for the second-straight year, but this time at the Lulu County Club in Glenside, Pa. The Mountaineer Invitational will be played at the Pete Dye Gold Club in Bridgeport, W.Va.

The CAA Championships will be played for a third-straight season at the Dataw Island Club in Beaufort, SC, April 23-25. The CAA team Champion and individual Champion (if not a member of the winning team) will both earn an automatic selection to the NCAA regional round. The Tribe’s last appearance in the NCAA tournament came in 2002, as that team earned an at-large bid.

During the fall season, the Tribe earned a pair of top-four performances, including a runner-up finish at the ECU Ironwood Collegiate Classic (Oct. 3-4). W&M was also fourth at the Elon Phoenix Invitational (Oct. 10-11). As a team, the Tribe established a new school record for 18-hole (16-under), 36-hole (19-under) and 54-hole (21-under) scoring at the VCU Shootout, Sept. 12-13.

Individually, sophomore Logan Hunter and Feinstein posted strong scoring averages of 71.4 and 71.53, respectively. Those numbers would be the top two in school history. Feinstein won the VCU Shootout to open the fall season, setting program marks for 18-hole, 36-hole and 54-hole scoring. Hunter posted 10 of his 15 rounds during the fall at par or lower.

Freshman Charlie Bundy finished as the runner-up at the Elon Phoenix Invitational. His 72.93 scoring average would rank as the second best for a freshman in school history.

2023 Spring Schedule