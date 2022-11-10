Men’s Golf Announces Signing of Wieler for 2023

ELON, NC – The Elon University men’s golf team and head coach Don Hill announced the signing of Jack Wieler (Waxhaw, NC/Marvin Ridge High School) on Thursday. Wieler will join the team for the 2023 season.

“We are excited to add Jack to the Elon golf family,” Hill said. “Jack is a hard-working young man who has earned high marks in the Classroom and experienced great success on the course. We could not be happier that he chose to be a Phoenix.”

Currently the No. 1 ranked junior golfer in North Carolina, Wieler was a two-year captain at Marvin Ridge High School. Under Coach Albert Webster, he placed second at the 2022 4A state Championship and was named the 4A Player of the Year his sophomore and junior seasons. Wieler helped lead the team to a runner-up finish at the state championship during his sophomore season. He also earned first-team all-state honors during his junior year.

Wieler also has a strong resume in junior golf. They won the 2022 Carolinas Junior Boys’ Championship on July 1 at Columbia Country Club by 10 shots and clinched the title with a bogey-free 64 in the final round. They also won the 2021 Donald Ross Junior Championship, the 2021 UNC Tarheel State Junior Championship and the 2021 Sea Island Mid-Season Invitational Championship. Additionally, Wieler finished runner up at the 2022 Hope Valley Junior Invitational and was a quarterfinalist at the 2022 North Carolina Junior Boys Championship.

