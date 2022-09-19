Men’s Golf Alumni Update – Marquette University Athletics

MILWAUKEE – Marquette University men’s golf has been represented across professional and amateur events this month by its alumni.

Hunter Eichhorn and Austin Kendziorski are currently competing to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour through the PGA Tour Qualifying School. Q-School is comprised of four stages, beginning with the pre-qualifying stage.

Both Eichhorn and Kendziorski competed and advanced from the pre-qualifying stage at Capitol Hill in Prattville, Alabama on Sept. 2. Eichhorn finished second overall in the 68-player field with a 54-hole score of 11-under par (68-68-69—205). Kendziorski finished three strokes behind Eichhorn at 8-under par (68-70-70—208).

Both will be playing in the first stage of Qualifying at Mayfield Sand Ridge Club in Chardon, Ohio on Sept. 27-30. Approximately 360 players across all eight first-stage sites will advance to the second stage.

Other alumni in action this month were Nathan Colson and Brandon Cloete. Both competed in the US mid-amateur at Erin Hills on Sept. 10-17. The event began with 36-holes of stroke play that narrowed the field down to 64 players for the match play stage. The stroke play portion of the tournament was hosted at Erin Hills and Blue Mound Country Club. Colson and Cloete both played at Blue Mound.

Colson shot a 75 in both rounds to finish 9-over par but missed the cut. Cloete shot a 74 in his first round and a 71 in the second to shoot 4-over par for the tournament, but missed the cut line of 3-over par by one stroke.

Keep up with the Marquette men’s golf program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMGolf) and Instagram (@MarquetteMGolf) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MarquetteMGolf).