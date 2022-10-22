Men’s Golf Advances to Championship Match

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 14 Florida State Seminoles enjoyed another phenomenal day at Seminole Golf Club after shooting a combined 8-under to total 23-under par at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. The score Grants the men’s golf team a second place finish in stroke play, as well as advancement to Wednesday’s match play Championship vs. North Carolina.

Junior Brett Roberts earned a third place individual finish totaling 11-under par (69-68-68). It marks his tenth top-10 finish and his second lowest scoring total.

𝗟𝗘𝗧’𝗦 𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝗜𝗧 ⛳️@FSUGolf moves on to the Championship match at the Jackson Stephens Cup against North Carolina! Coverage of the Championship on the @GolfChannel begins at 3PM ET on Wednesday!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/qGKvlPlQRx — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) October 11, 2022

UNC took home the team Champion title for the stroke play portion of the tournament, alongside one of their own, David Ford, winning in the individual format at 16-under.

Roberts continued to shoot lights out from day one until the finishing moment, ending his final round with a birdie to card a 4-under par 68. In 36 holes, Roberts only carded a single bogey while capturing nine birdies in the same duration.

His best nine of the day was in Tuesday’s round on the front-nine, starting his day off with two consecutive birdies on No. 3 – a 560-yard par 5 and No. 4 – a 495-yard par 4, followed by another birdie on No. 8 – a 250-yard par 3.

Roberts was at the top of the Leaderboard and led the Seminoles in par 4 scoring, averaging a 3.83 (-5), as well as carding the most pars with 35 for the tournament. His three consecutive scores in the 60s this week marks his ninth time shooting par or better this season.

Junior Frederik Kjettrup secured his best finish of the season with a 5-under total (69-69-73) that placed him tied for tenth. Although his final round came with some struggle, Kjettrup was still the leading scorer in birdies for the Seminoles, capturing 16 in the three rounds, as well as the low scorer for par 5’s, averaging a 4.25 (-9).

Redshirt Junior Cole Anderson moved three spots up the Leaderboard with a final round of 1-under that placed him tied for 13th, totaling 3-under for the tournament (70-72-71). Anderson’s third round was consistent and smooth, shooting even-par on the front-nine and 1-under on the back-nine with an eagle on No. 14 – a 510-yard par 5. This marks his tenth time this season shooting par or better.

Freshman Luke Clanton tied his lowest finish of the season, tying for 17th after shooting his best round of the tournament with a 2-under par 70. His 2-under total (73-71-70) earned him his top performance as a Seminole , with this being his first time totaling an under par final score. Clanton carded his most birdies in the final round, capturing five which included two back-to-back on No. 14 and No. 15.

Sophomore Patrick McCann shot his lowest score of the tournament, carding a 1-under par 71 to total 2-over (74-73-71) for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. They tied for 23rd.

The Seminoles advance to the Match Play portion of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup with Kjettrup teeing off Florida State at 1:30pm Wednesday afternoon. Coverage can be found on Golf Channel from 3-6 pm Live updates can be found on golfstat and @fsugolf.