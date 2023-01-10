Men’s Golf Adds Two More Power 5 Transfers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Santa Clara men’s golf received some big news on Wednesday with the official addition of Graduate transfers Will Celiberti and Muzzy Donohue. Both joined the Broncos from power five programs and will officially join the team for the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to have both Muzzy and Will joining us next fall” head Coach Andrew Larkin said. “Both Muzzy and Will provide strong experience from solid careers at two power five schools. Their experience not only on the course, but also as leaders, will be a huge addition to the team we are building next fall. We are happy to have them join the Bronco Family and know they help us Chase our goals next season.”

Celiberti joins the program after four seasons as a starter at the University of Maryland. This past fall, he tallied a pair of top-20 finishes with a 12th place finish at the Purdue Fall Invite and 16th at the USF-Howard Intercollegiate. A native of Ridgewood, NJ, he most recently was crowned Champion at the 2022 New Jersey Amateur.

Prior to Maryland, Celiberti had a decorated high school career in the state of New Jersey, winning the 2019 state high school player of the year award. Also in 2019, they won the 102nd Metropolitan Golf Associate Met Junior Championship and tied for 39th at the Junior PGA Championship. They led all New Jersey high school golfers in scoring average in both 2018 and 2019.

Donohue is also finding his way to Santa Clara via the east coast as a four-year starter at Boston College. He was the Eagles’ top player this past fall with a national ranking of 402. His shot at par or better in seven of his 12 rounds in the fall with a low of 67 and posted three top-20 finishes, including a seventh-place turn at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate.

Like his future teammate, Donohue also had a prolific high school career. Playing at Saint Thomas Academy in Minnesota, he became the first player in program history to participate in six consecutive high school state championships. He was a two-time all-state and four-time all-conference selection during his high school career.