MEN’S GOLF ADDS TWO IN-STATE PREPS FOR 2023-2024 CAMPAIGN

INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI Athletics Department and head golf Coach Jamie Broce announced the signings of two student-athletes for next season on Thursday (Nov. 10) as Titus Boswell (Monrovia, Ind./Monrovia) and Brady Schier (Greenwood, Ind./Center Grove) officially signed their National Letters of Intent. Both will be true freshmen, starting next season.

Boswell comes to IUPUI from nearby Monrovia High School where he is a three-year letterwinner. He’s a two-time All-Conference performer and 2021 Sectional champion. He’s also a two-time All-County and All-Region performer, while having helped Monrovia to conference title in 2021. He’s earned more than 50 career wins, including a win on the Golfweek Junior Tour at Purdue’s Kampen Course this past August when he shot a 36-hole 140 (71-69) and a win at the Indianapolis Junior Open in June at Hickory Stick on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. He earned a runner-up finish earlier in the month at the Golfweek Junior Tour’s event at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course. He intends to major in sports management.

“Titus is a local player from Monrovia. He will bring with him a high work ethic, along with being a very confident player,” Broce said. “I’ve watched Titus over the last few years and he continues to improve each year. This past summer, he won two nice junior tournaments.”

Schier is a four-year letterwinner from Center Grove High School and has extensive experience in the Howard Bailey Junior Golf Program. He was part of Center Grove’s IHSAA State Championship team in 2021 and earned three top-10 finishes on the Junior Tour in 2022, including placing fourth at the Northern Junior Masters at Blackhawk/Redhawk in Crown Point. They too plan on majoring in sports management.

“Brady is another local player, coming from Center Grove High School,” Broce said. “He will bring a high work ethic with him to IUPUI. He’s been a bit of a late bloomer and has tons of Talent and is just tapping into all of his skills. He’s smart and has great Fundamentals that will translate well into the college game . His scores have been very consistent and he continues to improve.”

Broce’s team is set to graduate just one senior from this year’s squad in the Spring 2023.