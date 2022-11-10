Men’s golf adds trio of ‘exceptional’ players in 2023 signing class

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn men’s golf head coach Nick Clinard announced the signing of three new student-athletes set to join the program at the start of the 2023-24 season Wednesday.

Set to join the long Legacy of Golfers to don the Orange & Blue are three elite young performers in Josiah Gilbert, Jackson Koivun and Cayden Pope.

“I would like to thank Coach (Chris) Williams for his relentless effort in recruiting what is arguably the best class in the nation,” Clinard said. “This is a group of outstanding young men with exceptional skill. They will, without a doubt, compete at an elite level.

“All three of them have wonderful families who have brought them up with high character and an Incredible drive to Chase Excellence in all areas of their lives, which is exactly the fit and culture we’re looking for in our program. There is no doubt that the future of Auburn golf is bright.”

JOSIAH GILBERT

Hometown: Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia

Junior Golf Ranking: Well. 24

Favorite Course: Lake Karrinyup Country Club

Bio: Son of Jeremy & Erika Gilbert… father, Jeremy, is the Director of Instruction at Capitol Hill in Prattville, Alabama… has four Younger siblings, Judah, Shiloh, Jireh and Jezrah… ranked as the No. 24 player in the class per the Junior Golf Scorecard… multi-sport athlete in golf, basketball, baseball, Cricket and Australian football… currently Attends Ezekiel Academy… Captain of Gosnells Golf Club Junior Pennant Team… Western Australia Junior Golf All-State Team selection … chose Auburn over Alabama.

Clinard is Gilbert: “Josiah is an ultra-talented guy that has won a lot of golf tournaments already in his young career. We were really impressed very early on, and we knew that we wanted him to be an Auburn Tiger.”

JACKSON BIRCH

Hometown: San Jose, California

Junior Golf Ranking: Well. 1

Favorite Course: Sage Valley

Bio: Son of Meghan and George Koivun… currently Attends Laurel Springs School… Presidential Honor Roll Member… plans to study business at Auburn… tabbed the No. 1 player in the class via the Junior Golf Scoreboard… chose Auburn over Duke, Illinois, Pepperdine, SMU, Tennessee, UNC, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

Clinard is Koivun: “Jackson is a great competitor with a high skillset. His passion and drive will propel him to become a force to be reckoned with at the Collegiate level.”

CAYDEN POPE

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Junior Golf Ranking: Well. 20

Favorite Course: Concession Golf Club

Bio: Son of Tracey and Greg Pope… has a Younger sister, Caroline… currently Attends Lauren Springs School… tabbed as a top-30 signee in all three major recruiting polls, including a nod as No. 20 in the American Junior golf Association (AJGA) rankings… Kentucky High School Athletics Association Team State Champion… chose Auburn over Vanderbilt.

Clinard is Pope: “Cayden has a tremendous work ethic and is someone that has a maturity well beyond his years. He goes above and beyond to be a great player and a great teammate. We’re extremely excited about getting him here next fall.”