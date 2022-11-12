Men’s Golf Adds Three Newcomers for 2023-24

Ryan Banas (Winnetka, Illinois), Wyatt Chapman (Gilbert, Arizona) and Mason Schmidtke (Sheboygan, Wisconsin) have signed National Letters of Intent (NLIs) to join the Marquette men’s golf team for the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to add three men who share a competitive drive and have unique intangibles that will strengthen our team culture,” said head Coach Steve Bailey . “All three have garnered success on a national level and will be ready to make an immediate impact once they arrive next fall.”

RYAN’S BANANAS

WINNETKA, ILLINOIS – LOYOLA ACADEMY

2022 Catholic Conference League Player of the year and the individual round scoring record holder of 8-under par (64)

Finished second place (74-72-75—221) in the 2022 Illinois State Junior Amateur at Makray Memorial

Runner-up in the 2022 AJGA Renewal By Anderson Junior Open Hosted by DA Points with a 54-score of 5-under par 211 (70-69-72)

Two-time IHSA State Championship Qualifier as a junior and senior, finished in the top 15 both years

Recipient of the American Junior Golf Association Jerry Cole Sportsmanship Award

Four-year member of the Loyola Academy boys’ varsity golf team; named co-captain as a junior and senior; has led the team to Catholic Conference League Championships all four years

Bailey is Banas: “Ryan comes from a very Athletic family and brings a Wealth of national experience, Qualifying for the US Junior Amateur and posting several top 10 AJGA finishes. Banas resume was recently highlighted by being honored with the AJGA Jerry Cole Sportsmanship Award.”

WYATT CHAPMAN

GILBERT, ARIZONA – HAMILTON HIGH

Winner of the 2021 JGAA Summer Classic (70-68), JGAA Fall Classic (65-67) and JGAA Ping Invitational (63-71)

Four-time selection to the All-Arizona Boys High School Team (2020-23); Nominated for Arizona High School Player of the Year (2020-23)

High school team won the 2021 Arizona Division 1 State Championships; finished second in the 2022 State Championships

A three-time high school state championship medalist (2020-2022)

Earned the JGAA Sportsmanship Award in 2021

Competed all four years on the Hamilton High boys varsity golf team; named team captain as a senior; earned the team leadership award in 2021

Bailey on Chapman: “Leading Hamilton High to the 2021 Arizona State title and adding multiple individual titles on the JGAA Tour, Wyatt knows what it takes to win. He has a contagious passion for the game and a unique ability to post some low rounds.”

MASON SCHMIDTKE

SHEBOYGAN, WISCONSIN – SHEBOYGAN NORTH HS

Recorded nine wins during the past two seasons

A two-time Fox River Classic Conference Player of the Year (2021-2022) and a two-time All-State selection (2021-2022)

First high school student to win the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Janesville Riverside GC on June 24-26, 2022 with a score of 11-under par (65-74-71-67–277).

Finished runner-up in the 2022 WIAA Division 1 State Championships at Black Wolf Run with a score of 2-over par (73-73)

Led his high school team to conference, regional and Sectional titles in 2022

A three-time letterwinner in golf and basketball; a three-time Captain of the golf team

Bailey is Schmidtke: “Mason is a multi-sport athlete and the top junior golfer in the state of Wisconsin. He carded 9 total victories over the last two seasons, which included becoming the first high schooler to win the prestigious Ray Fischer Amateur. Mason also qualified for the US Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes this past July.”

Keep up with the Marquette men’s golf program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMGolf) and Instagram (@MarquetteMGolf) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MarquetteMGolf).