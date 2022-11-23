Men’s Golf Adds Three for 2023-24

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team announced on Wednesday the addition of Esteban Gonzalez, Eddie Lai, Juan Manuel Martinez to the roster for the 2023-24 academic year.

Gonzalez, who is from Edinburg, is currently in his senior season at McAllen Memorial High School. Gonzalez was named the All-Valley Freshman of the Year in 2019-20 and was named the All-Valley Boys Golfer of the Year in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

This fall, Gonzalez has posted a 71.75 stroke average and has won two tournaments.

“Esteban is one of the best players in the Rio Grande Valley,” UTRGV Head Coach Houston Moore said. “I think it says a lot about the University that we can keep a guy like Esteban here in the RGV. We are very proud to have Esteban join us next year.”

Lai comes to the Rio Grande Valley from Taoyuan City, Taiwan where he won the Taiwan Junior Amateur Championship and won the Taiwan Faldo Series Championship.

Lai posted a 13-under finish at the San Diego Junior Am and also finished in third-place finish at the FCG National Championship where he carded a score of six-under.

Lai is a member of the Taiwan National Team.

“I think Eddie Lai is going to be good for us next year,” Moore said. “He has a lot of international experience coming from Taiwan and being on the National Team in Taiwan and coming over here to the United States and having success. He will make a big impact next year.”

Martinez comes to the program from Veracruz, Mexico where he posted 10 top-10 finishes dating back to 2021. Martinez has also won five Texas Junior Golf Tournament Championships and has a World Amateur Golf Ranking of 3,065.

“Juan is a great kid,” Moore said. “He comes from Mexico where is has been really good and he has had a lot of success in Texas as well. He has played a lot of tournaments and I think he will be a good player for us. He brings a lot to the table academically and physically and he will make a great addition to our team.”

