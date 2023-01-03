Men’s Golf Adds Johann Voss as Graduate Assistant Coach

CONWAY, Ark. – Johann Voss of Santa Cruz, Bolivia will be joining the Central Arkansas men’s golf staff as the Graduate Assistant starting this semester, UCA head men’s golf Coach Austin Eoff announced today.

“I am very happy to join the UCA men’s golf team as a Graduate Assistant in a few weeks,’ said Voss. “It is a tremendous opportunity academically and professionally as I look to gain coaching experience while obtaining my MBA. I want to thank Coach Eoff and the UCA Athletic department for this opportunity and look forward to working with the student-athletes.”

Growing up in Bolivia, Voss was the 2008 and 2009 under-18 National Player of the Year. In 2010, Voss was a part of Team Bolivia for the Copa los Andes and the World Amateur Team, which, along with solid play, led him to be named the Bolivian Amateur Player of the Year in 2010.

Voss graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2015 with a degree in Business Management and was a four-year letterman. During his time at Little Rock, Voss tallied seven top-15 finishes, was named to the Sun Belt Conference Honor Roll twice and was All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention his senior year. While in college, he continued to represent his country in the Latin American Amateur Championship and the Copa los Andes multiple times. After graduating from UALR, Voss turned pro and was a PGA Tour Latinoamérica member in 2016. The following year, Voss regained his Amateur status and currently boasts a World Amateur ranking of 603 while competing in many high-level events for his country and as an individuals including:

Bolivia Amateur Player of the Year (2010 and 2017)

2017, 2018 and 2021 Abierto del Oriente Champion

Latin American Amateur Championship (2015, 2016, 2019, 2023*)

Copa los Andes – Team Bolivia – (2007, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)

R&A Scholar for Postgraduate Studies at Durham University in the UK (2017)

*The 2023 Latin American Amateur will take place in Puerto Rico at Grand Reserve Golf Club on January 12th Thu 15th.

“I am very excited to announce Johann will be joining our staff beginning this semester,” said Eoff. “Johann has a great Reputation in central Arkansas from his time at UALR and brings with him a Wealth of playing experience and a high golf IQ that will be immensely valuable to our team.”