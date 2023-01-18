Men’s Golf Adds Braxton Kuntz to 2023 Class

MUNCIE, Ind. – Head Coach Mike Fleck and the Ball State men’s golf team announced the addition of Braxton Kuntz to the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Braxton Kuntz joins Alec Cesare and Trey Wilson as members of the 2023 class. Kuntz will be a junior transfer from Nicholl State.

Braxton Kuntz

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada| Linden Christian School | Nicholls State

2022 Manitoba Junior Champion

2021, 2022 Manitoba Amateur Champion

2021, 2022 Golf Manitoba Player of the Year

Tied for 5th at the 2022 Canadian Junior Golf Championship

Shot a 69, 71 (-4) in a PGA Tour Canada event

Fleck is Trey

“Braxton is a very sharp young man who has put up some really competitive numbers as a Canadian junior golfer and member of his college team. He clearly knows how to win and consistently keeps himself in the mix in competitions, which is the biggest thing that led to our interest in him. With a competitive WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking), he has positioned himself to be a very competitive player in the Mid-American Conference. We are really excited to follow his spring season and get him on campus this fall.”

During his freshman season, he averaged 74.7 in 24 rounds played. They recorded two top-10 finishes. He placed third at the HBU’s Colin Montgomerie with a three-round mark of 214 (-2). They tied for seventh at the Nicholls Intercollegiate with a tally of 216 (E). Kuntz maintained a 4.0 GPA as a freshman.

Follow the Cardinals

Twitter

Instagram