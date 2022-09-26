Men’s Golf Adds Bluejack National Shootout to Fall Slate

MONTGOMERY, La. – The University of Houston Men’s Golf program will face Sam Houston State in the Bluejack National Shootout, beginning Monday morning at Bluejack National, in a recent addition to the Cougars’ fall schedule.

Houston faces the Bearkats in a 36-hole, 6-count-4 lineup on the 7,552-yard, par-72 layout.

The Cougars enter Monday’s event after finishing fifth among 23 teams at the season-opening Jim Rivers intercollegiate on Sept. 11-13 at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant, La.

ABOUT the COUGARS

The Dean of current Houston head coaches, Dismuke is in his 14thth season with the Cougars in 2022-23.

Houston will be represented by a senior Austyn Reily junior Santiago De La Fuente a redshirt freshman Reuben Lindsay sophomore Wolfgang Glawe and Seniors Marcus Wochner and Braxton Watkins . Sophomore Jacob Borow and senior Nick Sutton will compete as individuals.

In the season-opening Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, Reily and De La Fuente shot under par to finish among the Top-12 leaders. An All-American Athletic Conference performer a year ago, Reily fired 68s in the First and Final Rounds and finished 11th at 2-under 209.

Playing as an individual in his Houston debut, De La Fuente tied for 12thth at 210, thanks to 69s in the First and Final Rounds.

Borow, the 2022 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, will make his season debut, while Sutton will be making his Houston debut after transferring from Tennessee Tech in the summer.

PAIRINGS

Reily and De La Fuente begin the day for the Cougars at 8:20 am with Lindsay and Glawe (8:30 am), Wochner and Watkins (8:40 am) following. Borrow and Sutton start their First Round at 8:50 am

UP NEXT

Following the Bluejack National Shootout, the Cougars continue their fall slate when they tee off at the Trinity Forest Invitational on Oct. 2-4 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

From there, the team closes out its fall schedule when it competes at The Williams Cup on Oct. 23-25 ​​at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, NC

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Risea $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference.

Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN PROJECT 17

Fans are invited to join Project 17 to support Houston Men’s Golf. Project members provide financial support directly to Houston Men’s Golf for needs beyond the program’s operating budget.

For information about Project 17 or to join, fans can click here.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarMGolf on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarMGolf. Fans can also follow the team on Instagram at uhcougarmgolf.

– UHCougars.com –