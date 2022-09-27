Men’s Golf 3rd, Four Bears Inside Top-15 at Jennison Cup

DAY ONE RESULTS

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.

– Lenoir-Rhyne men’s golf turned in its best round of the season so far on Monday in round one of the Jay Jennison Cup at the Palencia Club in St. Augustine, Fla. The Bears are third as a team in the 12-team field, and Sean Finan and Jack Alward are tied for 7th in the individual competition. As a team, the Bears shot 583 (+7) and are just five shots behind leader Mount Olive.

Finan fired a first round 71 (-1), and followed that up with a 75. Alward shot 70 (-2) in the second round after a first round 75, which was tied for the second lowest round of the day in the entire field. Sam Mace and Liam Waldron are the other two players within the Top-15 of the tournament for LR, with Mace going 75-71 for a 146 (+2), and Waldron going 73-74 for a 147 (+3).

LR was by far the best team in the field on the Par 3s, shooting even par as a team on those holes today. The next best team was six-over on Par 3s. Finan and Waldron were both -1 on Par 3s today, which was the second-best score in the field. Alward tied for the best score in the field on Par 5s, shooting four-under par on those holes.

The Bears will finish the tournament tomorrow morning looking for their best finish of the season so far.

