Men’s Golf 18th After Day One at Golfweek DIII Invite, Women 23rd

DESTIN, Fla. – In a field that features the best golf teams in NCAA Division III, the Gustavus men are tied for 18th place out of 24 teams at the Golfweek DIII Invite, while the women are in 23rd out of 24 teams. The Gustie men shot a 299 (+15) Sunday and are 16 strokes off the lead, while the women shot a 337 (+49).

Wyatt Wasko (Sr., Lake Elmo) is leading the Gustie men after scoring a one-over 72 in the first round at Raven Golf Club. Wasko is tied for 23rd on the individual leaderboard. Chris Gutuza (Fy., Johannesburg, South Africa) is tied for 39th after posting a 73. Teddy Kaste (So., Apple Valley) is tied for 78th at 76, Sam Skaar (Sr., Coleraine) is tied for 93rd at 78 , and Cam Longie (So., Hutchinson) is tied for 118th at 85.

“Really good competition,” Head Coach Scott Moe said. “We didn’t play too poorly, had a couple holes that gave us some issues, but I feel like it sets up pretty good for us to make a move up the ladder tomorrow. Chris and Wyatt had really strong days and could have been quite a bit lower as well. This is a great event with a field that’s stronger than the NCAA Championships.”

Annika Reierson (Jr., Delano) and Laurel Ward (Sr., Bozeman, Mont.) is leading the Gustie women after each carding eight-over 80 at Baytowne Golf Club. Reierson and Ward are tied for 61st. Emily Kolb (Fy., Sioux Falls, SD) is tied for 81st at 82, Kristin Martens (Sr., Sartell) is in 11th at 95 and Zada Olig (Sr., Wayzata) is in 116th at 96.

Round two of the Golfweek Invite begins Monday morning.