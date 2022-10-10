Men’s Golf 14th after First Round at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – Coastal Carolina University’s men’s golf team is 14th after Sunday’s first round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate being played at the Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. CCU shot a 10-over 298 over the first 18 holes.

Seth Taylor , who finished second in the JT Poston Invitational in the Chants previous outing, shot a two-under 70 (34-36) in the first round. Taylor completed play with five birdies and only three bogeys and went two-under over the final five holes, as he finished the day tied for 15th.

Garrett Cooper was consistent in today’s round, shooting a 37-37 to finish with a two-over 74. He is tied for 48th heading into Monday’s second round. Trey Crenshaw (37-40) and Tyler Gray (36-41) each shot a five-over 77 and are tied for 72nd.

Connor Newton finished the day tied for 83rd after shooting an eight-over 80 (41-39). Owen Kim who is playing as an individual, finished his round tied for 37th after shooting a one-over 73 (37-36).

East Tennessee State leads the event after shooting an 11-under 277 on the first day of the event. Cincinnati and Sun Belt member Georgia Southern are tied for second after each finished the round with a nine-under 279. Missouri is fourth at four-under 284, while Middle Tennessee State, Furman, College of Charleston, and Augusta are tied for fifth at two-under 286.

The rest of the field includes Charlotte (E, 288), Kent State (+4, 292), Virginia Tech (+5, 293), Florida Gulf Coast (+6, 294), Toledo (+8, 296), CCU (+10, 298), and Georgia State (+13, 301).

The second round is scheduled to tee off Monday morning at 8 am ET. Fans can follow the live scoring at www.Golfstat.com

with links for the event at www.GoCCUSports.com.

