Men’s Golf 10th Heading Into Old Town Collegiate Final Round

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – FGCU Men’s Golf is 10th through 36 holes of play at the Old Town Collegiate Monday.

“We struggled a bit on the greens today, but we are looking forward to another opportunity to compete tomorrow,” head Coach Andrew Danna said.

The Green and Blue opened the event with a team score of 287 and posted a 285 round-two effort. The 285 round-two marked the second-lowest team round of the fall season for FGCU.

With a combined team total of 572, the Eagles sit at 12-over-par. However, FGCU is tied with No. 19 and tournament host Wake Forest has combined par 5 scoring (-10).

The final round competition is scheduled for Tuesday as the Eagles currently place four strokes ahead of #47 College of Charleston.

John Hopkins (England) leads the FGCU starting five at 1-over through the two rounds, currently placing tied for 25th on the player leaderboard. Hopkins opened the day with a 1-under 69, a season low, and enters Tuesday with a 36-total of 141.

Both Austin Cherichella (Orlando, Fla.) and Lucas Fallotico (Italy) posted back-to-back rounds of 72 (+2), tying for 40th.

Cooper Hrabak (Medina, Ohio) and Pierre Viallaneix (Apopka, Fla.) cut four strokes apiece improving from round one to round two. Hrabak’s 144 also places him tied for 40th on the player leaderboard.

EAGLE STARTING FIVE

T25 John Hopkins 69-72 | +1 | 141

T40 Austin Cherichella 72-72 | +4 | 144

T40 Lucas Fallotico 72-72 | +4 | 144

T40 Cooper Hrabak 74-70 | +4 | 144

T48 Pierre Viallaneix 75-71 | +6 | 146

INDIVIDUAL

T54 Thomas Salanito 75-74 | +9 | 149

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1 #65 Kansas State -16 | 544

2 Southern Miss -11 | 549

3 Furman -7 | 553

4 Penn State -6 | 554

5 #19 Wake Forest -5 | 555

6 Rutgers -3 | 557

T7 Cincinnati +1 | 561

T7 #44 Georgia Southern +1 | 561

9 Wake Forest (B) +9 | 569

10 FGCU +12 | 572

11 #47 College of Charleston +16 | 576

12 Davidson |+17 | 577

Danna is in his fourth year at the helm of the men’s golf program with the Eagles earning FGCU’s first-ever NCAA Tournament at-large berth in department history during the 2022 season. He has led the Eagles to second-place finishes at the 2021 and 2022 ASUN Championships and was named the program’s first-ever ASUN Coach of the Year (2021) and repeated in 2022. One of the best turnarounds in NCAA history saw the Green and Blue, led by Van Holmgren who became the first player to earn PING All-Region honors, jump from No. 257 in the final 2019-20 GolfStat.com rankings to a then program-best 65 to close out 2020-21. The Eagles set a new program-best during the 2022 season at No. 47 in the GolfStat.com rankings. Holmgren won the ASUN Championship individual title to qualify for the NCAA Regionals. Before taking over in Fort Myers, he served the 2018-19 season as the Assistant at LSU. Prior to that he was the ultra-successful head coach for six years at Lynn University where he led them to the 2018 NCAA Division II national Championship and was, subsequently, chosen the David Williams National Coach of the Year. He also led the Fighting Knights to three national runner-up placements, with a third and eighth place finish in his other two seasons.

