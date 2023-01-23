Men’s college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 14 in AP Top 25 poll (1/23/23)

Gonzaga fell eight spots to No. 14 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll following another week full of upsets around the country.

Six of the previous top 10 teams lost at least one game over the last week, including the Zags (17-4, 6-1 WCC) who fell short against LMU at home last Thursday. The setback snapped the longest home-game winning streak in modern Division I basketball history.

Drew Timme’s career-high 38 points helped Gonzaga bounce back with a 99-90 win at Pacific on Saturday.

