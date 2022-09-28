Men’s College Basketball Coaching Tiers 2022: Who is now on top in the sport?

The best men’s college basketball head coaches are the top Xs and Os savants. The best coaches are the best recruiters. Or the best player development gurus. Or the guys who win over the long haul. Or the coaches are those who can conquer the brackets in March and April.

Or, in a word? Yes. To all of it.

Welcome to The Athletic’s Men’s Basketball Coaching Tiers for 2022-23, our effort to sort out who does the best job across the college hoops landscape in the first season without Mike Krzyzewski and Jay Wright.

The criteria? Intentionally vague. Definitions of success vary from person to person. So we created a list and contacted multiple sources around the sport — from search firms to agencies to those involved in the game — and asked for input to arrive at something resembling a consensus.

“I think there are some really good young coaches out there, and some older guys who aren’t as good as they used to be,” one search firm source says. “That’s what makes this so hard. I’m sure you’ll hear from a lot of coaches. Good luck with that.”

Because tiering 350-plus coaches would be folly, we culled the list according to the following qualifications:

• All head coaches from the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC;

• Any head Coach from a non-“power” conference who has led his team to the NCAA Tournament or won a regular-season conference title in the last three seasons (so high-profile names like Archie Miller and Steve Prohm actually don’t qualify);

• Must have already coached a full season at the Division I level (Jon Scheyer and Jerome Tang, et al., wait ’til next year);

• Must be an active Division I head coach.