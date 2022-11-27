Men’s Basketball’s Rally Falls Just Short in 68-60 Setback at Fordham

Next Game: at Holy Cross 11/30/2022 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ Nov. 30 (Wed) / 7:00 PM at Holy Cross

BRONX, NY – Junior guard Sam Silverstein scored a team-high 17 points, but Harvard University men’s basketball’s second-half Rally fell just short in a 68-60 setback to Fordham University on Sunday afternoon at Rose Hill Gym.

Facing a deficit as large as 13 points in the second half, the Crimson (5-2) pulled within two points on three occasions inside the final 5:18 before the host Rams (6-1) held on for the win. First-year forward Chisom Okpara (11 points) and senior guard Idan Tretout (10 points) joined Silverstein in double figures as the Crimson played in the second game of a stretch of five contests in 10 days, including its second straight against an opponent from the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Harvard Highlights

Junior guard Sam Silverstein totaled a team and career-high 17 points alongside five rebounds and three assists. He scored in double figures for the fifth time this season and led the team in scoring for the first time this year.

totaled a team and career-high 17 points alongside five rebounds and three assists. He scored in double figures for the fifth time this season and led the team in scoring for the first time this year. First-year forward Chisom Okpara posted 11 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. They went over double figures for the third time this season. Okpara hit a 3-pointer with 5:18 left to bring the Crimson within 54-52.

posted 11 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. They went over double figures for the third time this season. Okpara hit a 3-pointer with 5:18 left to bring the Crimson within 54-52. Senior guard Idan Tretout tallied 10 points, a career-high eight rebounds, and three assists. They scored in double figures for the second time this year.

tallied 10 points, a career-high eight rebounds, and three assists. They scored in double figures for the second time this year. Junior forward Justice Ajogbor scored a career-high eight points, making 4-of-4 free throws.

scored a career-high eight points, making 4-of-4 free throws. Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum finished with seven points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

finished with seven points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. Sophomore guard Evan Nelson added five points, four rebounds, and two assists as a senior guard Luka Sakota grabbed five rebounds.

added five points, four rebounds, and two assists as a senior guard grabbed five rebounds. Harvard held Fordham to 35.0 percent shooting (21-of-60) for the game.

The Crimson held advantages in points in the paint (34-22), rebounds (42-37), and bench points (21-4).

Gallery: (11-27-2022) Men’s Basketball at Fordham

How It Happened

Neither team held a lead larger than one in the first half until Harvard used a 6-0 spurt to pull ahead 21-17 with 5:14 remaining in the frame. Ajogbor and Silverstein netted eight and seven points respectively during that opening stretch.

The Rams then closed the half on a 14-3 run, bringing a 31-24 advantage into the intermission.

After Fordham extended its margin to 40-28 at the 16:11 mark of the second half and to 46-33 with 14:23 left, Harvard began its run to cut into the deficit.

A 3-pointer from Silverstein and a layup from Nelson brought the visitors within single digits at 46-38 with 11:33 to go.

Following a Fordham 3-pointer that pushed the margin to 51-40 with 9:29 on the clock, the Crimson rattled off a 12-3 run to trim the deficit to 54-52 with 5:18 to play. A 3-point play from Ledlum helped catalyze the run before a 3-pointer from Okpara capped the streak.

Harvard again pulled within two points at 56-54 following two free throws from Tretout with 3:39 left and at 58-56 off a basket from Silverstein with 1:52 to go, but the Rams used back-to-back baskets to move the margin back to two possessions and made 6-of-6 free throws in the final 39 seconds.

?? Sam Silverstein with the SLAM off the DISH from Chris Ledlum ! 11:43 1H | Harvard 10, Fordham 9 Watch on ESPN+

?? https://t.co/NLXYl4q2pH

?? https://t.co/9mDFlLZc3X#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/Q9WeC0kGqR — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) November 27, 2022

7:23 1H | Harvard 15 Fordham 15 ?? Sam Silverstein connects from downtown! • Silverstein: 7 PTS

• Tretout: 3 REB, 2 PTS

• Ajogbor: 4 PTS Watch on ESPN+

?? https://t.co/NLXYl4q2pH

?? https://t.co/9mDFlLZc3X#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/JGDHdQAF3s — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) November 27, 2022

14:50 2H | Fordham 42 Harvard 33 ?? Evan Nelson connects on the 3 off the assist from Chisom Okpara . ?? • Sam Silverstein : 12 PTS, 5 REB Watch on ESPN+

?? https://t.co/NLXYl4q2pH

?? https://t.co/9mDFlLZc3X#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/44VwU2NqyA — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) November 27, 2022

We’re in a fight to the finish. ?? ?? Chisom Okpara knock down the open 3! ?? 3:38 2H | Fordham 56 Harvard 52 • Silverstein: 15 PTS

• Okpara: 11 PTS

• Ledlum: 7 PTS, 9 REB Watch on ESPN+

?? https://t.co/NLXYl4q2pH#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/khXmPILHs0 — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) November 27, 2022

Next Up

Harvard plays at Holy Cross on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7:00 pm (ESPN+) before hosting back-to-back home games against Massachusetts on Dec. 2 at 7:00 pm (ESPN+) and Tufts on Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+). Tickets for Crimson home games are available at tickets.gocrimson.com.