Men’s Basketball’s Jake Stephens Tabbed Southern Conference Player of the Month for November

SPARTANBURG, SC — Another day, another conference honor. Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball Graduate transfer Jake Stephens has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Month (November) after a blistering start to the 2022-23 campaign, as the league offices announced Tuesday morning.

The monthly Honor is the third for Stephens in his career after earning it twice during the 2021-22 season (December & February) as a member of league-foe VMI. Stephens becomes one of just five SoCon student-athletes to win the Honor three or more times in a career.

Stephens helped lead Chattanooga to a 4-3 record in the month of November while averaging 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. They reached double figures in all seven games while notching four double-doubles including three straight to end the month.

The end of the month was capped off by back-to-back 27-point scoring efforts, collecting 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively, in a pair of wins over Murray State (11/26) and Tennessee Tech (11/30). The performances trailed an 18-point, 10-rebound game in a tight loss to Lipscomb (11/23).

During the month of November, Stephens shot 57.5% (50-of-87) from the floor, 50.0% (15-of-30) from three and 84.4% (27-of-32) from the free throw line. Five of the seven total games during the month Featured field-goal percentage totals north of 50.0% including five-straight games north of 50.0% from deep to end the month.

This monthly Honor closely follows Stephens’ third SoCon Player of the Week award which was announced yesterday morning. That marked his eighth career Weekly Laurel which makes him one of just five SoCon student-athletes in history to reach that number and first since Stephen Curry (Davidson). Curry is the all-time leader with 16 POTW and 10 POTM selections.

For the season, Stephens leads the SoCon in points per game (21.0) and rebounds per game (9.1), with his scoring average ranking 16th in NCAA DI. They sit sixth in NCAA DI in defensive rebounds per game (8.25) and are ranked 10th in total double-doubles (4).

Chattanooga (5-3) hosts Milwaukee (7-3) in a mid-major showdown tomorrow, Tuesday, December 6, inside McKenzie Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET on ESPN+. The game will feature the annual Teddy Bear Toss to benefit the Chattanooga Forgotten Child Fund.

· Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee – Tuesday, Dec. 6 – 7 pm ET

· Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed teddy bears/animals

· Fans who walk-up and bring an item are eligible for 50% off select tickets (100/200 level reserved, 200 corner, 200 baseline)

· All donations will benefit the Chattanooga Forgotten Child Fund

· Taco Tuesday – First 100 students will receive FREE tacos – Tacos will be available in concessions for fans to purchase

Game tickets may be purchased by visiting the link above, calling The McKenzie Arena ticket office at 423-266-MOCS (6627), or stopping by in-person at the Gate 3 ticket office.

Normal business hours for the box office are Monday-Friday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm The Box Offices located at Gates 2 and 3 will open on game day 90 minutes prior to tip-off for on-site sales. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to avoid lines on the day of the game. Fans are also encouraged to choose Print-at-Home or Mobile Delivery for their purchased tickets.

