Men’s Basketball’s Jake Stephens Picks Up Fourth-Straight Southern Conference Player of the Week Honors

SPARTANBURG, SC — Make it four straight. For the fourth week in-a-row, Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball standout big man Jake Stephens has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Week as the league office announced this week’s selection Monday afternoon.

Stephens has now won the award five times in the season’s first six weeks. He joins Stephen Curry (Davidson) as the only SoCon student-athletes to earn the Honor four-straight weeks, however, Stephens is the first ever Outright Winner for four consecutive weeks as Curry was a co-selection during his four-week stretch in 2007-08.

Factoring in career honors, Stephens has now earned the POTW Honor 10 times dating back to his tenure at league foe VMI. He’s now six selections shy of tying the SoCon leader Curry, who paces the league’s career honors with 16.

During last week’s split against a pair of in-state teams, Stephens averaged 28.0 points, 15.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.5 blocks per game. They finished the pair of games averaging 39.3 minutes of floor time and ended the span shooting 61.3% (19-of-31) from the field including a 66.7% (6-of-9) mark from three.

In Saturday’s tough 83-79 overtime loss to Belmont, Stephens put on a historic performance after scoring 32 points (11-of-18 FG, 5-of-8 3PT) and hauling in 20 rebounds while adding five assists and five blocks. It marked the first ever 30-point, 20-rebound effort on record at UTC.

During Thursday’s 82-73 win at Middle Tennessee, Stephens posted 24 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five assists and four blocks to help the Mocs snap the Blue Raiders 20-game home winning streak. They finished the contest 61.5% (8-of-13) from the floor and 100.0% (7-of-7) from the Charity stripe.

For the season, Stephens joins Purdue’s Zach Edey as the only players in NCAA Division I averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. His season scoring average sits at 22.5 points per game while his rebound average is 10.5 per game. Stephens is currently the only player in NCAA DI averaging 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 2.5+ blocks per game.

2022-23 SoCon Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 14 Jake Stephens Gr., C, Chattanooga

Nov. 21 Mike Bothwell, 5th, G, Furman

Nov. 28 Jake Stephens Gr., C, Chattanooga

December 5 Jake Stephens Gr., C, Chattanooga

December 12 Jake Stephens Gr., C, Chattanooga

December 19 Jake Stephens Gr., C, Chattanooga

