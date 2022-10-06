Men’s Basketball’s Clifford Omoruyi Selected to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Rutgers men’s basketball’s center Clifford Omoruyi has been selected to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten team as voted on by select media across the conference.

Omoruyi is the third player in RU history to receive the Honor since the team joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014. Forward Ron Harper Jr. (2021-22) and guard Geo Baker (2020-21) are the two players who were previously selected marking three consecutive appearances for the Scarlet Knights.

“It’s an honor to be selected, but the work has just begun,” Omoruyi said. “This offseason I have worked on my outside game and being able to expand the floor. I have been focusing on improving my midrange game, shooting threes, and playing great defense. I can’t wait to get started with my teammates.”

Omoruyi was named an Honorable mention All-Big Ten last season following posting career-highs of 11.9 points-per-game and 7.9 rebounds. Omoruyi shot 62.4 percent from the field and started all 32 games the Scarlet Knights played in.

Omoruyi was one of the most-improved players in the conference, doubling his minutes on the floor from the previous season where he averaged 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds as a freshman.

Omoruyi was second in the Nation in dunks last season (94) and led the country in slams heading into the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten Conference’s full team is listed below and the starters on the team are listed in capitals. Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected as the Big Ten’s Preseason Player of the Year.

2022-23 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*

Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, SR., F, INDIANA

Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa

HUNTER DICKINSON, JR., C, MICHIGAN

Malik Hall, Sr., F, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Jr., F Minnesota

Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State

ZACH EDEY, JR., C, PURDUE

Clifford Omoruyi Jr., C, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin

2022-23 BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Sr., F, Indiana