Men’s Basketball Wraps Up Two-Game Road Trip at Vermont on Thursday

Orono, ME – The University of Maine men’s basketball team heads to Vermont to wrap up their two-game road trip on Thursday, Jan. 19.

ABOUT THE BLACK BEARS:

Maine sits at 6-11 on the 2022-23 season, including an 0-4 start in America East Conference action.

The Black Bears head into another week being one of the strongest defensive teams in the America East and in the country. Maine leads the America East in steals per game at 9.5 per contest, which is good for a national ranking of 17th. The Black Bears move up a ranking spot from a week ago, where they were ranked 18th. Leading the way in that category for the Black Bears is Sophomore Point Guard, Kellen Tynes .

Tynes is one of the best defenders in the country as he ranks third in the nation in total steals and steals per game, coming into Thursday’s game at Vermont with 49 steals at a 2.88 steal per game clip, both of which lead the America East. He is also swatting away the 10th most blocks per game in the conference, averaging 0.6 per game.

Tynes is putting up his incredible defensive numbers all while posting the most minutes per game in the America East, averaging 35:01 time on the floor per game. That time Ranks him 60th in the country for time played per game.

Gedi Juozapaitis has been the best three-point shooter in the America East at the Midway point of the season, making him one of the best shooters in the country in that regard. He comes into the Matchup against Vermont ranked 25th in the country in three-point shooting at 42.9% and he also leads all European born NCAA DI players in three-point shooting.

Maine is the number two ranked team in the America East in turnover margin at 1.6 per game, which Ranks them 98th in the country. As a result of that positive turnover margin, the Black Bears also rank third in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.20, which is good for 81St in the country, up two spots from a week ago.

PREVIEW ON THE CATAMOUNTS:

Vermont is off to a 2-2 start in America East action and 8-10 overall. In their most recent Matchup back on Jan. 11, they were defeated by the UMass Lowell River Hawks, 80-65.

The Catamounts are in the midst of a down season after being highly regarded as the power house of the America East over the past few seasons. After being conference play a perfect 2-0, they have dropped two-straight against Bryant and UMass Lowell to find themselves in the middle of the pack for America East play.

In conference only games, Vermont averages the second fewest points per game at 68.3, but they also boast the third strongest defense, allowing 68.0 points per game.

Leading the way for the Catamounts in Aaron Deloney. He is averaging 12.2 points per game for Vermont and is shooting an impressive 39.6% from three-point range.

Dylan Penn ranks second on the team in scoring at 11.5 points per game.

HISTORY:

This will be the 148th meeting between these two programs. The Catamounts hold a slight edge over the Black Bears in the all-time series, leading 77-70 head-to-head. Vermont swept the season series against the Black Bears a season ago.

LAST MATCHUP AGAINST VERMONT:

The last time these two sides met was in the regular season finale of the 2022-23 season where the Catamounts won, 75-56.

LAST TIME OUT FOR MAINE:

Maine is coming off of a tough loss at UMBC back on Saturday, 77-85.

The Black Bears shot 46.6% from the field on the night, including 43.3% from three-point range.

Gedi Juozapaitis kept up his hot-shooting streak as he led all scorers with 24 points on the night. They buried five three-pointers on the night.

Jaden Clayton (13) and Ja’Shonté Wright-MeLeish (11) rounded out the top-three scorers for the Black Bears on the night.

JUOZAPAITIS CONTINUES DOMINATION OVER AMERICA EAST OPPONENTS:

Gedi Juozapaitis has been the hottest scorer in the America East to begin conference play. He is averaging 21.8 points per game through the Black Bears four-opening conference matchups. He is a big reason as to why the Black Bears rank first in the America East in three-point shooting in conference only games.

He has currently tied for the most three-pointers made in conference games with 15 made three-pointers. He is shooting the fourth-best percentage from three-point range, among qualified leaders.

Juozapaitis is putting up his numbers at a very efficient rate in conference only games. They currently Rank 15th in field goal% and third in free throw percentage at 44.6% and 93.3%, respectively.

WRIGHT-MCLEISH CLOSING IN ON 100

Ja’Shonté Wright-McLeish has been a consistent scorer for the Black Bears over his tenure with the team. He has averaged 5.5 points per game over his collegiate career and he is looking to top the 100 made three-pointers at some point during his career. He has made 26 three-pointers this season, giving him 74 for his career.

TYNES STEAL STREAK CONTINUES

Kellen Tynes has been one of the most dominant Defenders in the country for the Black Bears. He has registered 49 steals and 10 blocks for the Black Bears, which his steals number is good for third best in the country and leads the America East by 19. Tynes will be looking to keep his Steal streak going as he has registered at least one Steal in every game so far for the Black Bears.



Tale of the Tape Fame (6-11, 0-4 AE) Category Vermont (8-10, 2-2) 70.9 Points Per Game 68.0 71.1 Opponent Points Per Game 69.2 -0.2 Scoring Margin -1.2 46.1 Field Goal Percentage 44.3 34.9 3-Point Field Goal Percentage 33.6 73.4 Free Throw Percentage 68.4 31.8 Rebounds Per Game 31.5 -2.7 Rebound Margin -3.1 14.8 Assists Per Game 12.0 12.4 Turnovers Per Game 11.0 13.9 Turnovers Forced Per Game 11.4 9.5 Steals Per Game 5.7 2.2 Blocks Per Game 2.4

-UMaine-