Men’s basketball wraps up the first half of the Ivy season at Cornell

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s basketball team will take on Cornell this Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 pm in Ithaca, NY

The Bears will be looking to finish the first half of the Ivy schedule with a win to move above .500 in league action. The Big Red will be trying to bounce back from a close loss to Harvard their last time out.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Need to Know

1. Head Coach Mike Martin is three wins away from setting the record for most wins by a head coach in program history. Martin sits at 131 career wins with the record currently held by Stanley Ward (1954-69) who had 133. If Martin were to set the record this season, he will have accomplished the feat in 10 seasons, compared to Ward’s 15.

2. Nana Owusu-Anane was named Ivy Player of the Week for his performance last week with his 27 points and 18 rebounds against Columbia. It was the first Weekly Honor of the sophomore’s career and the second straight week in which a Bear received the accolade, following Kino Lilly Jr. the week before.

3. Kino Lilly Jr. leads the Ivy League in made three-point field goals with 53 (2.8 per game). Paxson Wojcik’s 6.5 defensive rebounds per game are a league-best.

Scouting the Bears (10-9, 3-3 Ivy)

Since the beginning of Ivy League play, Brown has had the second highest scoring offense in the conference with 76.7 points per game.

Lilly has averaged 19.0 points per league game, good for second in the Ivy. Wojcik’s 14.0 is sixth and Owusu-Anane is tenth at 13.3. Brown is the only team with three players in the top ten.

Scouting the Big Red (14-5, 4-2 Ivy)

Cornell leads the Ivy League with 85.8 points per conference contest. The Big Red’s 17.7 assists and 9.83 steals per Ivy game are both also first.

Greg Dolan leads the Big Red with 13.1 points per game and 4.1 assists.

History

Cornell leads the all-time series over the Bears at 82-54.

Last year, the sides split the two games with both road teams winning in the Finals seconds on the other’s home floor.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click

here

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears

on Twitter,

@BrownU_Bears

on Instagram, like

BrownUBears

on Facebook and subscribe to the

BrownAthletics

YouTube channel.