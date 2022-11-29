Men’s Basketball Wraps Up November with Visit from Gardner-Webb

CULLOWHEE, NC – After playing four straight games away from the friendly confines of Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center, the Western Carolina men’s basketball team closes out the month of November on its home court against Gardner-Webb at 7 pm

Wednesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) as well as on the Catamount Sports Network beginning at 6:30 pm Live stats will also be available on catamountsports.com.

Once again this season, WCU Athletics will implement a clear bag policy for all home men’s and women’s basketball games in the Ramsey Center. Only standard clear bags, 12-inches by 6-inches by 12-inches in size, small purses approximately 4.5-inches by 5-inches not including the strap, and clear gallon-size storage bags are permitted. Diaper bags (child must be present upon entry) and any medical-related bags will be allowed.

WCU is 4-3 on the season following a 73-61 loss at mountain rival UNC Asheville on Saturday. Tyzhau Claude and Bernard Pelote both led the Catamounts offensively with 11 points. Vonterius Woolbright added nine points and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.

Gardner-Webb is 1-5 on the heels of a 58-53 road loss to NC Central on Saturday. Of its five losses, four have come by six points or less including a pair of two-point losses to Colorado State and Wofford. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are led by Julien Soumaoro with 11.7 points per game. Anthony Seldon and Kareem Reid also average double figures with 11.3 and 10.5 points, respectively. Reid is the top rebounder with 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Catamounts and Runnin’ Bulldogs have met 14 times with Gardner-Webb leading the all-time series 8-6. In Boiling Springs, NC last season, the Runnin’ Bulldogs prevailed with an 87-59 win.

WCU remains at home Saturday, hosting USC Upstate at 5:30 pm in the second half of a basketball doubleheader with the Catamount Women’s team.

