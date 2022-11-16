Men’s Basketball Wins OT Thriller Over May Baldwin

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Washington and Lee University men’s basketball team prevailed in overtime, 106-100, to defeat Mary Baldwin University in a non-conference contest on Tuesday night.

Robert Disibio (Sandy Hook, Conn. / Newtown) scored a career-high 39 points to lift the home team to the second win of the 2022-23 season.

The Generals (2-0) trailed by 13 points with eight minutes to go in the first half but responded with an 11-2 run to cut MBU’s (1-2) lead down to three at halftime, 48-45.

The Blue and White withstood nine lead changes and three tied scores and owned a 90-84 lead with 1:42 left in regulation.

The Fighting Squirrels scored the final six points to push the game into extra time. The heroic effort of Brett Ashbury on back-to-back possessions, an Offensive board and put-back and a layup after a missed jump shot gave MBU the chance to tie it up down two with thirty seconds on the clock.

The Generals threw an errant pass and Quentin Hart answered with a jumper in the paint off the fastbreak. Another W&L turnover gave MBU an opportunity to win in the Waning Moments, but the driving layup attempt rattled off the rim as regulation expired.

In overtime, the Blue and White drained all ten of their free throws. Jack d’Entremont (Bryn Mawr, Pa. / Radnor) tallied half of WLU’s 16 points in OT with six free throws. DiSibio and Jack Lewis (Rockville, Md. / Sidwell Friends) combined to add the remaining eight points.

The starting five all hit double-digits tonight, d’Entremont and Sam Wise (Winchester, Va. / Handley) tallied 15 points each and Lewis notched 14 followed by Richie Manigault’s (Stewartsville, NJ / Phillipsburg) 10. D’Etremont dished out a game-high 7 assists and 14 rebounds. Wise added six assists and three steals for a +12 efficiency.

The Generals capitalized on their trips to the Charity stripe and shot 33-of-41 for 80.5 percent on the night. MBU outshot WLU 40-of-72 to 33-of-62 but 28 personal fouls against the visitors proved to be the difference-maker as W&L benefited from double-bonus in each half.

The Blue and White travel to Pennsylvania next weekend at the Susquehanna Tip-Off with Christopher Newport on Friday, November 18 at 6 pm