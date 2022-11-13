Men’s Basketball Wins Home Opener

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s basketball team won its home opener 115-33 over the Southwestern Adventist University Knights on Saturday in the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Junior Daylen Williams narrowly missed a triple-double for the Vaqueros, scoring eight points with a career-high 13 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists. Graduate student Dima Zdor posted a double-double with a career-high 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Freshman Alex Horiuk scored 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds and one block. Junior CJ Jackson scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Sherman Brashear scored 14 points on a career-high tying four 3-pointers to go with a career-high eight rebounds and a career-high tying two assists. Sophomore Derrius Ward scored 14 points with six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Senior Justin Johnson scored 13 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freshman Adante’ Holiman scored six points with four rebounds and five assists. Sophomore Will Johnston scored five points with four assists. Freshman Nikki Rowe alum Louie Yebra Jr. made his Collegiate debut, scoring his first two points on free throws and then adding a 3-pointer for five points and one assist. Freshman Isaiah Barganier also made his collegiate debut, scoring two points with three rebounds.

The Vaqueros had 35 assists on 41 baskets (85.37%) while shooting 52.6% (41-for-78) from the field.

The Vaqueros are just the third NCAA Division I team since 2010 to record at least 35 assists on 41 or fewer baskets and the first since March 7, 2015, when Davidson had 35 assists on 40 baskets at Duquesne. The other team to do so was Iona with 35 assists on 41 baskets against Delaware State on Nov. 26, 2014.

Alain Aviles, Byron Fields and Kahvonn Williams led the Knights with six points each.

Down 3-0 in the opening minutes, the Vaqueros used a Brashear 3 as part of a 9-0 run to take the lead. Then, with the score 14-7, Ward and Holiman hit back-to-back 3s to spark an 8-0 run to put the Vaqueros up 22-7.

One basket later, Horiuk hit a trio of layups to fuel an 11-0 run to give the Vaqueros a 33-9 lead.

Zdor hit a pair of layups as part of a 10-0 run to put the Vaqueros up 45-11 late in the first half.

The Vaqueros scored the final five points of the first half and the first nine points of the second half for a 14-0 run that made the score 61-14.

UTRGV hosts St. Francis on Monday at 6:30 pm at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Tickets are on sale now at UTRGVTickets.com. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag. The party starts in Vaquero Village at 5:30 pm

Fans unable to attend in person can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.

