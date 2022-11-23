Men’s Basketball Wins Fourth Straight as they Take Down CCSU, 66-58

Next Game: at Brown University 11/27/2022 | 2:00 PM Nov. 27 (Sun) / 2:00 PM at Brown University History

New Britain, CT – The University of Maine men’s basketball team continued their winning streak as they took down the Blue Devils of Central Connecticut State University on Wednesday afternoon, 66-58.

The Black Bears got going to an early 5-0 lead off of a Kellen Tynes layup and a Gedi Juozapaitis 3-pointer before the Blue Devils had an answer coming by way of Nigel Scantlebury.

The Black Bears started to pull away early as Maine got out to an 11-point lead at 21-10 before CCSU started to get some offense going themselves.

Maine found themselves at their biggest lead of the opening half with 6:11 left in the first half as Jaden Clayton scored on a layup.

CCSU ended the first half on an 8-0 run, capped off by a Jayden Brown layup with 22 seconds left on the clock to make it a 6-point game at the half.

Gedi Juozapaitis led all players in the contest with 14 opening half points, shooting nearly perfect from the field as he went six of seven, including a pair of 3-pointers. Kellen Tynes (7/2/2) and Peter Filipovity (6/3) rounded out the top three scorers for the Black Bears.

Kellen Amos led the way scoring for the Blue Devils in the opening half as he had eight points on three of four shooting.

CCSU got out to a quick start in the second half, battling all the way back to a 47-47 game with 10:53 left on the clock as Davonte Sweatman made a layup to tie the contest.

Maine answered with a run of their own, a 6-0 run capped off by Kellen Tynes hitting a transition layup.

The Black Bears held onto their lead until the very end of the contest as Kellen Tynes hit a pair of free throws to ice the game away for the Black Bears giving Maine their fourth-straight win, 66-58.

Kellen Tynes was clutch down the stretch for the Black Bears as he topped his career-high in points with his team leading 23 on the night. They swiped five steals in the win as well.

Gedi Juozapaitis chimed in with a career-high 22 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field. They buried four three-pointers and racked up a career-high four steals in the win.

Maine (4-1) will continue their road trip as they will face off against Brown on Sunday, Nov. 27. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 PM

-UMaine-