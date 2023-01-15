Men’s Basketball Wins Fifth Straight Defeating Rutgers-Newark, 72-66

Next Game: Stockton 1/18/2023 | 7:30 PM Jan. 18 (Wed) / 7:30 PM Stockton History

NEWARK,NJ – Ja’Zere Noel scored a game-high 27 points to lead Rowan to a 76-66 win at Rutgers-Newark in NJAC men’s basketball action. With the win, the Profs improve to 13-3 and 9-0 in the conference, while holding onto first place.

Noel hit 10-for-15 from the field and recorded two blocks with Andrew Seager Chipping in 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting. Marcellus Ross scored 10 points in what was the Profs’ lowest winning point total of the season.

Rowan was in control the entire game, but Rutgers-Newark cut its deficit to four, 50-46, with 11:19 to go in the second half. The Profs responded with a 12-3 run to take a 62-49 lead with 7:26 remaining.

The Profs took a 67-52 lead on a jumper by Noel with 4:47 to play and didn’t let Rutgers-Newak come any closer than eight points, 69-61, with under three minutes to play.

Rutgers-Newark led early in the first half, but Rowan was able to take a 35-25 lead at halftime.

The Profs didn’t hit any three-pointers in the first half, but connected on 56 percent of their field goal attempts in the second.

Rowan, Winner of the past five games, will host Stockton on Wednesday, January 18 at Esby Gym.