Men’s Basketball wins 81-79 in OT at Union

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY – RIT senior forward Kevin Ryan scored 26 points to lead the Tigers to an 81-79 overtime win at Union, Friday.

Sophomore Brock Bowen scored 20 points, while senior guard Keegan Ocorr finished with 15 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Bowen scored a pair of free throws early in the first half to give RIT an eight-point lead, while Ryan gave the Tigers a 12-2 lead on his bucket with 15:40 to play.

Union’s Connor Cepiel scored with 46-seconds remaining in the half to cut the RIT lead to 34-31.

Ryan scored early in the second half to increase the RIT lead to 45-37, while Ocorr made it a 12-point lead on his bucket with 12:52 to play.

Union outscored RIT 20-11 over the final 8:07 of regulation, tying the score at 63-63 on a pair of Mike Manley free throws with six seconds remaining.

Brian Noone scored early in the overtime to give Union a 71-65 lead.

Ocorr tied the game at 71-71 on his three-pointer, while a sophomore center Andrew Fox gave RIT the lead on his bucket with 1:52 to play.

gave RIT the lead on his bucket with 1:52 to play. Manley drained a three-pointer to make it a one-point game, but the junior guard Matt Caggiano iced the game with his free throw in the closing seconds.

GAME NOTES

RIT shot 47.3 percent (26-of-55) from the floor, including five three pointers.

The Tigers outrebounded the Dutchmen, 49-33.

Ryan and Fox each had 12 rebounds.

WHAT’S NEXT

RIT Returns to action on Saturday (Jan. 14) at Vassar at 4:00 pm