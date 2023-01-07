Men’s Basketball wins 73-64 at Hobart

Next Game: at Skidmore 1/7/2023 | 4:00 P.M Jan. 07 (Sat) / 4:00 PM at Skidmore History

GENEVA, NY – RIT sophomore center Andrew Fox scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Tigers’ 73-64 win at Hobart, Friday.

Senior Forward Kevin Ryan scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while a junior guard Mark Osime finished with 10 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Junior guard Matt Caggiano scored on a driving layup 6:14 into the first half to give the Tigers a 10-4 lead.

Ryan scored off an assist from Fox with 5:32 remaining in the half, and converted the free after the foul, to give RIT a seven-point lead.

He scored on a turn-around jumper later in the half to give the Tigers a 23-14 lead, and scored again with 3:11 remaining to increase the RIT lead to 11 points.

He scored on a turn-around jumper later in the half to give the Tigers a 23-14 lead, and scored again with 3:11 remaining to increase the RIT lead to 11 points.

Hobart’s Aidan Rogers scored with 2:20 to play in the half to cut the Tigers lead to six points.

Osime hit a three-pointer with five seconds to play in the half off an assist from a senior guard Keegan Ocorr to give RIT a 33-25 Halftime lead.

Fox increased the Tigers lead to 10 points on his layup early in the second half, and Osime scored off an assist from Ocorr to give RIT a 37-25 lead.

Ryan converted a pair of free throws with 16:54 to play to give the Tigers a 41-31 lead, while Fox drained a three-pointer off an assist from Osime to give RIT a 14-point lead.

Osime scored on a pull-up jumper with 15:06 remaining to give the Tigers their largest lead of the game at 15 points.

Jackson Meshanic cut the RIT lead to 59-51 on his three-pointer with 4:42 to play, and Patrick Walker made it a six-point game on his bucket with 3:52 remaining.

Ocorr scored to make it 61-53, and Fox made it a 10-point lead on his layup with 3:11 to play.

Walker scored with 20 seconds remaining to make it a five-point game, but the sophomore guard Brock Bowen and Osime sealed the win with free throws in the closing seconds.

GAME NOTES

RIT shot 30-of-60 (50%) from the floor, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

RIT out-rebounded Hobart, 36-32.

The Tigers scored 50 of their 73 points in the paint.

Fox shot 9-of-16 from the floor, while Bowen and Ryan each went 4-for-4 from the foul line.

WHAT’S NEXT

RIT Returns to action on Saturday (Jan. 7) at Skidmore at 4:00 pm