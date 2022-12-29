Men’s Basketball Winning Streak Snapped by Davidson

Next Game: at University of Rhode Island 1/4/2023 | 7:00 PM WFUV (90.7 FM) Jan. 04 (Wed) / 7:00 PM at University of Rhode Island

Bronx, NY – As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Such was the case for the Fordham men’s basketball Squad Tonight as the Rams couldn’t overcome cold shooting and saw their eleven-game winning streak snapped, falling to Davidson College, 57-43, in the Atlantic 10 opener for each team in the Rose Hill Gym.

With the loss, the Rams fall to 12-2 overall, while Davidson improves to 8-5.

Senior center Rostyslav Novitskyi led Fordham with 12 points and six rebounds while grad student forward Khalid Moore and junior guard Kyle Rose each added six points.

Fordham trailed by 15 at the break, 29-14, and were down 16, 41-25, Midway through the second half when the Rams used a 10-2 run to cut the Davidson lead to eight, 43-35, on a Moore three-pointer with 6:04 remaining.

The Rams had two chances to cut into the lead even more, but came up empty on back-to-back possessions as the Wildcats bumped the lead back to 12, with four minutes left.

Takeaways

• The Rams were trying to win their Atlantic 10 opener for the second straight year.

• Grad student guard Darius Quisenberry was held to two points, the first time this year he failed to score in double figures.

• Junior center Abdo Tsimbila blocked three shots Tonight and has blocked at least one shot in 12 straight games.

• Fordham held Davidson guard Foster Loyer, who entered the game fourth in the A-10 averaging 18.5 ppg, to four points.

• The Rams fell despite committing a season-low seven turnovers.

• The Rams shot a season-low 25.4% (16-63) from the field, including 9.7% (3-31) from behind the arc.

• Former Rams Chuba Ohms Ryan Rhoomes, and Ryan Hage were in attendance.

By the Numbers

3 – Three-point field goals made by Fordham, a season-low.

5 – Blocked shots by Rostyslav Novitskyi a season-high (previous high was three which he accomplished twice).

9 – Blocked shots by the Rams, tying a season-high.

72.2% – Field goal shooting percentage for Rostyslav Novitskyi .

What’s Next?

• The Rams continue the 2022-2023 Atlantic 10 season by traveling to Kingston, RI, to face the University of Rhode Island Rams in the Ryan Center on Wednesday, January 4, at 7:00 pm

• It will be the 71st meeting between Fordham and Rhode Island on the hardwood.

• Rhode Island leads the all-time series, which started in the 1941-42 season, 40-30.