Men’s Basketball Welcomes Kaiden Space on National Signing Day

STONY BROOK, NY – The Stony Brook men’s basketball team added to the family on Wednesday as head coach Geno Ford officially announced the signing of Kaiden Space. Space will join Stony Brook’s roster for the 2023-24 season.

The Chicago, Illinois native played three years at St. Rita of Cascia High School where he tallied a season-high 23 points in a contest against Morgan Park High School during the 2021-22 campaign.

“We are excited to add Kaiden to our program. He is an excellent leader and hard worker. We expect he will make a significant impact on our program,” said head Coach Geno Ford .

The point guard will play his senior year at Simeon Career Academy (the same high school Derrick Rose attended) before he joins the Seawolves next season. Outside of his high school team, Space played AAU with Young & Reckless (Y&R) for Coach Jay Brim.

“Kaiden is a fundamentally sound player that holds himself accountable and is an extension of the Coach while on the floor. His ability to lead is a God-given gift that ensures you he will be successful on and off the court,” said Coach Jay Brim.

In addition to his success on the court, Space also excels in the classroom as the future Seawolf currently owns a 3.5 GPA.

