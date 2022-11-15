Men’s Basketball Welcomes Jaylen Carey for 2023-24

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Incoming freshman Jaylen Carey has signed a National Letter of Intent to join James Madison men’s basketball for the 2023-24 season, Head Coach Mark Byington announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Carey is a 6-8 forward from Davie, Fla., who will join the Dukes after a standout career at Westminster Academy. This past season, he was named All-County and All-State after averaging more than 19 points and 13 rebounds, adding in three assists and three blocks along the way.

“Jaylen is extremely talented and will instantly make a huge impact on our program,” Byington said. “He is a multidimensional wing who can shoot and pass like a guard. It’s going to be fun coaching him because his ceiling is so high and he loves to work.”

Earlier this year, at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam with Nightrydas Elite, Carey averaged 15.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists to earn Second Team honors against some of the strongest competition in the country. He also added 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals to pick up a spot on the All-Defensive Team.

“Jaylen played AAU with a great program and plays for one of the best high schools in the country,” Byington added. “He comes from a great family that has instilled high character and an outstanding work ethic in him.”

Carey is the Dukes’ second signee for the 2023-24 season, joining Tyshawn Archie on a roster that is set to lose four players to exhausted eligibility. The Dukes will be in action Tonight with the second game of six straight on the road, traveling to Washington, DC to face Howard at 7 pm this evening.