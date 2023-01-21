Men’s Basketball Welcomes In-State Rival ETSU to McKenzie Arena on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team welcomes in-state Rival and Southern Conference foe ETSU to the friendly confines of McKenzie Arena for ‘White Out’ conditions on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off against the Bucs is set for 3 pm ET on ESPN+.

The first 200 fans through the game will receive FREE ‘White Out’ Rally towels. Chattanooga (11-9, 3-4 SoCon) is looking to snap a two-game skid with its second game of a three-game homestand.

UTC dropped a tough 77-69 decision to the SoCon preseason favorite Furman on Wednesday night, a game in which it was deadlocked at 66-66 with just over four minutes remaining. The Mocs went scoreless for nearly the entire four-plus minute span down the stretch and allowed the Paladins to pull away.

Jake Stephens was limited to 18 points and eight rebounds during the loss and was held without a 3PT FG for the first time against a DI opponent this season. Chattanooga turned the ball over 15 times which allowed Furman to create a 21-9 advantage in points off turnovers, the widest margin allowed to an opponent this season.

ETSU (7-13, 3-4 SoCon) enters the Matchup on Saturday looking to also snap a two-game skid as the Rival Bucs dropped a pair of home contests to Mercer and Samford in the last two matchups. Jordan King leads ETSU in scoring (13.7 ppg) and is two games removed from dropping 42 points in a 96-74 win at The Citadel on January 11.

Fans can watch the game LIVE on ESPN+ through the Watch ESPN and ESPN App platforms or fans can also listen LIVE on WFLI 96.1 FM/100.3 FM/ 1070AM in Chattanooga as well as the Varsity Network app.

GAME INFO

Chattanooga (11-9, 3-4 SoCon) vs. ETSU (7-13, 3-4 SoCon)

Saturday, Jan. 9 p.m. · 3 p.m. ET · Chattanooga, Tenn. · McKenzie Arena (10,995)

ESPN+ · Listen · Live Stats · Buy Tickets

PROMOTIONS: WHITE OUT. The first 200 fans will receive FREE ‘White Out’ Rally towels.

GAME NOTES

Chattanooga · ETSU · SoCon

SERIES INFO

97th Meeting · Record: 51-45 · Home: 27-12 · Away: 17-25 · Neutral: 7-8

Last Meeting: February 23, 2022 – W, ​​83-77 – Freedom Hall (Johnson City, Tenn.)

LAST TIME OUT

Chattanooga (11-9, 3-4 SoCon) went cold down the stretch for the second-straight game as the Squad went scoreless for nearly the final four-plus minutes after seeing a 66-66 tie result in a 77-69 defeat to Southern Conference preseason favorite Furman is Wednesday night in McKenzie Arena. Jake Stephens was limited by the Paladins defense to 18 points and eight boards while the team shot just 27.6% (8-of-29) from behind the arc.

THREE’S KEY TO SUCCESS

Chattanooga is a perfect 7-0 this season when shooting 40.0% or better from behind the arc. 4-9 in games shooting south of 40.0%. UTC Ranks 32nd in NCAA DI with a 37.8% three-point FG percentage.

WORKING ON THE WEEKENDS

Following Chattanooga’s 75-74 loss at Samford last Saturday, the Mocs dropped their first Saturday game of the season to move to 6-1 this season when lacing it up on Saturdays. Two of the three SoCon victories this season came on Saturday. UTC fell to just 2-5 this season in Wednesday games after the 77-69 defeat to Furman.

MAGIC NUMBER 80

Chattanooga moved to 10-0 this season in games where the offense scores 80 or more points following the 95-76 win over WCU last Wednesday. The Mocs are just 1-9 in games scoring less than 80 points.

STEPHENS MAGIC CONTINUES

Graduate transfer Jake Stephens continued his unbelievable 2022-23 campaign after posting 35 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Wednesday’s win over WCU. The performance marked his second-straight 30-plus point, 10-plus rebound effort to become the first Moc to post consecutive 30/10 games since Chad Copeland in 1993-94. Stephens became the first player in NCAA Division I since 2019 (Nathan Knight, William & Mary) to post consecutive 35/10 games.

STEPHENS IN NATIONAL COMPARISON

How does Jake Stephens’ impressive season compared to others around the country? Stephens is currently the only player in NCAA DI averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks per game. Stephens and Purdue’s Zach Edey are the only two players in NCAA DI averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. If the season were to end today, Stephens would be the first DI player to average 20ppg, 10rpg, 3apg & 2bpg since Tim Duncan (Wake Forest) in 1996-97.

STEPHENS NAMED TO OSCAR ROBERTSON TROPHY WATCH LIST

Jake Stephens was recently named to the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, a list that boasts 50 of the top players in college basketball in search of earning the national player of the year honor.

EARL EFFECT FROM DEEP

Chattanooga (11.7 – 2nd), Cornell (11.6 – 3rd), and Penn State (10.9 – 5th) rank among the nation’s top three-point shooting teams. Cornell is led by Dan Earl’s younger brother Brian while Penn State is Earl’s alma mater (1997).

FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA BASKETBALL

Follow @GoMocsMBB on Twitter & is Instagram for the most up-to-date information and news regarding Chattanooga men’s basketball.

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed gear in our online store. The Mocs can also be followed on their official website Facebook page or on Twitter. Find out how to join the Mocs Club and support more than 300 student-athletes by clicking here.