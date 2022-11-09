Men’s Basketball Welcomes Hampton for In-State Matchup
James Madison Dukes (1-0, 0-0) vs. Hampton (0-0, 0-0)
November 9, 2022 — 7 p.m
Harrisonburg, Va.. — Atlantic Union Bank Center
QUICK HITS
- After a lopsided win over Valley Forge to open the season, James Madison men’s basketball looks to mark two straight wins to start the season against in-state foe Hampton on Wednesday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
- JMU won 123-38 against Valley Forge, marking the fourth-most points scored and tying for the fifth-fewest allowed in all of Division I on college basketball’s opening night. The Dukes built a 72-11 halftime lead, their most points ever scored in a first half
- Despite the heavy scoring output, no JMU player reached 20 points. JMU was led by Noah Friedel who scored 17 points, including a 4-for-4 night from distance in his first game in a JMU uniform.
- Six JMU players in total, including four off the bench, scored in double figures on the evening. All Dukes who saw the floor made at least one field goal. No player for JMU reached 20 minutes of playing time, playing between nine and 19 minutes, individually.
- Freshman Jerell Roberson had a double-double in his first career college game with 10 points and a team-leading 11 rebounds.
- The Dukes have experience up and down the roster – before his 2021-22 season was cut short due to injury, Graduate transfer Takal Molson made quite an impact with 12.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and 29 total steals last year. They tallied both the second-highest scoring average and second-highest rebounding average for JMU. His 19 points and four steals helped the Dukes win a back-and-forth battle with in-state rival George Mason on Nov. 19.
- JMU’s roster is bolstered by transfers Friedel and Mezie Offurum, both of whom started on Monday. Freidel comes in as a Sharpshooter out of South Dakota State, with 13.6 points per game and a .392 three-point clip in three seasons with the Jackrabbits. Offurum averaged 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on a .459 shooting percentage with Mount St. Mary’s last year.
- Redshirt sophomore Justin Amadi began the season as JMU’s leading returning rebounder (5.4/game in 21-22) and also with two of the top five single-season field goal percentages in program history – 69.5% in 2020-21 (first) and 64.0% in 2021- 22 (fifth). He was 4-of-6 from the field against Valley Forge with five boards.
SCOUTING THE PIRATES
- This is Hampton’s first game of the 2022-23 season, as the Pirates joined JMU’s former conference in the Colonial Athletic Association during the offseason. The Pirates went 9-19 and 5-11 in the Big South in 2021-22.
- Guard Russell (Deuce) Dean averaged 14.9 points last season and is the leading returning scorer for the Pirates.
SERIES HISTORY
- JMU is 4-1 in five previous meetings, last playing in a 55-49 JMU win on Dec. 21, 2013 at the Richmond Coliseum.
GAMEDAY INFO
- Tickets for the 2022-23 JMU Men’s Basketball season are still available – both season tickets and single-game tickets are available here.
- Parking is available in the Ballard Parking Deck next door to the Atlantic Union Bank Center – parking pass holders should enter through the North Entrance of the Ballard Parking Deck, while the South Entrance will remain open for general parking.
- Fans will have the opportunity to take a picture with the 2022-23 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Trophy on Wednesday night as it begins its tour across the country – the Trophy will be located on the Concourse inside the Plaza Entrance.