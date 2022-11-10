Men’s Basketball Welcomes Guard Kordelius Jefferson

HOUSTON – Arlington Martin High School guard Kordelius Jefferson joined the University of Houston Men’s Basketball program after signing a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

He will compete as a freshman beginning in 2023-24 and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

“Kordel has a great feel for competition and can sit down in a stance and really guard. He is an extremely good athlete and fits the way we play,” Head Coach Kelvin Sampson said. “He is probably more of a combo guard than a true point guard. Kordel is a tough kid, and that was the thing that drew us to him.”

ABOUT CORDELIUS JEFFERSON

Measuring 6-foot-3 and weighing 180 pounds, Jefferson joined the Cougars out of Arlington’s James Martin High School, where he was listed as a Top 100 player nationally and the No. 7 Recruit in Texas by 247Sports.

Known for his hard-nosed play on both ends of the floor, Jefferson averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a junior in leading Martin HS to the 6A Region I semifinals.

“As a player, KJ has so much untapped talent. He is one of the best passers I have ever coached. He can get in the paint and find open people, and he draws so much attention with penetration. KJ is the best shot blocking guard I have ever seen. He is almost as good a defender in the paint as he is on the outside,” Martin HS Head Coach John Osborn said “He is a well-spoken young man, whose teammates follow him. He has an electric Personality . Everybody just wants to be around him. You would never know the kind of attention he is receiving by being around him. His head has always been so level, and he is the kind of player you want to represent your program. He is a great fit to what Houston does.”

Jefferson chose Houston over Tennessee, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

They became the first Dallas-area Recruit to sign with the Cougars since Preseason All-American guard Marcus Sasser out of Red Oak High School



UP NEXT

• Following Monday’s season opener, the Cougars meet Saint Joseph’s in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md., on Friday.

• That game tips off at 5 pm (CDT), Friday, inside Alumni Hall and will air on CBS Sports Network with Dave Ryan, Steve Lappas and Gary Parrish calling the action.

• From there, Houston returns home to meet Oral Roberts at 7 pm, Nov. 14, inside the Fertitta Center during the Cougar Classic.

• The Cougars close out their time in that event at 7 pm, Nov. 16, against Texas Southern inside the Fertitta Center.

• All Houston Men’s Basketball games can be heard on 950 AM KPRC.

