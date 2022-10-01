Men’s Basketball Welcomes Duke Children’s Hospital for Special Practice

DURHAM — With the start of the 2022-23 season around the corner, the Duke men’s basketball program continued its annual tradition of welcoming patients and families from Duke Children’s to view an exclusive practice at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The event, which was also open to those who made a donation to the hospital to watch the practice, allows Duke Children’s to support the exceptional care delivered to the hospital’s patients.

“This is always such a special practice to have so many families of those connected to Duke Children’s here at Cameron Indoor Stadium,” said head Coach Jon Scheyer . “Our program has a deep connection to Duke Children’s, and it is a relationship my wife Marcelle and I are proud to continue. It was great for our team to get to play in front of fans again, but it was even better to see our guys interact with the young patients fighting cancer and to see the smiles it brought to them. The staff at Duke Children’s does such Incredible work and we’re proud to be part of that.”

The event allowed patients, families and special guests to sit in the best seats in the house to watch the Blue Devils practice and scrimmage on Saturday morning. Following practice, the children and players met on the court to interact, sign autographs and take photos.

“We are so grateful for the partnership between Duke Basketball and Duke Children’s,” he said Dr. Ann Reed, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Duke Children’s. “Especially the support that Jon and Marcelle have provided in making this unique event happen.”

As Scheyer’s first season as Duke’s head coach approaches, the Blue Devils host Countdown to Craziness on Friday, Oct. 21 at Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 pm with the Lone exhibition game set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 vs. Fayetteville State at 7 p.m

#GoDuke