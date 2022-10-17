Men’s Basketball Welcomes Brownsville-Native Alan Alanis to Staff

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Monday the addition of Brownsville-native Alan Alanis as an Athletic assistant.

Alanis, who has previous experience working in basketball in the Valley as a player development Coach (2017-19) with the Jr. Vipers Academy, a basketball operations Assistant (2018-19) with the NBA G-League Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the varsity boys head Coach and seventh grade head Coach at Idea Edinburg College Prep (2015-18) and the freshman boys head Coach and varsity Assistant at Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School (2011-14), comes to UTRGV from Dallas Baptist, where he served as a Graduate Assistant Coach during the 2021-22 season.

Alanis also has Collegiate coaching experience as an Assistant Coach with Schreiner (2020-21) and Southeastern Illinois (2019-20).

His responsibilities at the Collegiate level have primarily consisted of leading individual and group workouts, reviewing, and editing film, Scouting opponents, recruiting players, academic supervision, and basketball operations.

“We’re really excited about Alan joining our staff,” Figger said. “He brings a wealth of experience from all levels of college basketball and has professional experience in the NBA G-League as well.”

Last season at Dallas Baptist, Alanis helped his team to a 17-12 record and a trip to the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament. He Assisted with the development of Camron Kahn who earned a First Team All-Lone Star Conference honors while helping the team earn big wins, including upsets of No. 1 Lubbock Christian and Colorado Mesa, who was ranked in the top 10. Dallas Baptist finished third in the conference behind only No. 1 Lubbock Christian No. 4 West Texas A&M.

At Schreiner, Alanis helped develop Second-Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention student-athletes while assisting the team in achieving a 3.0 grade point average.

While with the Vipers, Alanis Assisted with video coordination, player development, scouting, and tracking player minutes while helping the Vipers to the 2019 NBA G-League Championship. He worked with multiple NBA players, including Bruno Caboclo, Chris Chiozza, Gary Clark, Daniel House, and Gary Payton II.

During the summer of 2020 and 2021, Alanis assisted NBA player development Coach Tim Springer in workouts with pros such as Aric Holman, Kaleb Johnson, Keldon Johnson, CJ Miles, and Simi Shittu.

“I’m excited to be part of UTRGV,” Alanis said. “The opportunity to give back to the community in which I grew up is something special. Not a lot of people get to be part of an NCAA Division I program so close to home. I’m looking forward to serving the men’s basketball program, the Athletic department, UTRGV, and the Rio Grande Valley in any way I can.”

Alanis, whose first name is Edgar, played collegiately at Bethany College as a point guard in 2006-07. He went on to Graduate from Texas College with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2011. He then earned his Master of Science in Recreation and Sports Sciences from Ohio University in 2018 and is currently Pursuing a Master of Arts in Leadership at Dallas Baptist.

Alanis was a varsity point guard at Simon Rivera High School in Brownsville from 2004-06, helping his team to reach the No. 16 ranking in the state and the 32-5A District, Bi-District Champions, Area, and Regional Championships as a junior. As a senior captain, Alanis earned First Team All-District, Second Team All-Valley, Rio Grande Valley All-Star Showcase and Rio Grande Valley Senior All Star Showcase honors.

