Men’s Basketball Welcomes Brescia Sunday in 2022-23 Home Opener

CULLOWHEE, NC – After playing its first two games of the season on the road, the Western Carolina men’s basketball team makes its 2022-23 home debut on Sunday afternoon, hosting NAIA-member Brescia at 4 pm

Sunday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) as well as on the Catamount Sports Network beginning at 3:30 pm Live stats will also be available on catamountsports.com.

Once again this season, WCU Athletics will implement a clear bag policy for all home men’s and women’s basketball games in the Ramsey Center. Only standard clear bags, 12-inches by 6-inches by 12-inches in size, small purses approximately 4.5-inches by 5-inches not including the strap, and clear gallon-size storage bags are permitted. Diaper bags (child must be present upon entry) and any medical-related bags will be allowed. Fans are also asked to enter the Ramsey Center on the main concourse as there is a no admittance policy to the Ramsey Center floor area without proper credentials.

WCU is looking for its first win of the season following a 71-51 setback at Maryland on Thursday and a 68-55 season-opening loss at Georgia on Monday. Redshirt junior Tyzhau Claude has finished in double figures in both games and has snagged seven rebounds in each contest thus far. Classmate Tre Jackson is second on the team with an average of 12.0 points and is tied for the team lead with six assists alongside Vonterius Woolbright . In his collegiate debut on Thursday, Marcus Kell added eight points off the bench.

Brescia is 1-1 in games against NAIA competition, but has played exhibition games thus far against NCAA Division I members IUPUI, Murray State, and Middle Tennessee State. Facing MTSU on Monday, Zion Brown led the Bearcats with nine points while Alex Burzawa had a team-best six rebounds.

WCU heads to Lake Charles, La., next weekend for the McNeese State Invitational and will face the host Cowboys along with Lamar and Lindenwood.

