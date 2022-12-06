Men’s Basketball Welcomes Bradley for Red Out

Game 10

SIUE Cougars (7-2, 0-0 OVC)

vs. Bradley Braves (6-2, 2-0 MVC)

Tuesday, December 6, 7:00 pm

First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois

PROMOTIONS

Fans are encouraged to wear RED to the game

First 200 fans will receive a free RED t-shirt

First 200 students will receive free pizza

‘TWO’s days: $2 Concession items

SIUE dance team to perform at Halftime

LAST TIME OUT

SIUE ran its winning streak to six Saturday, downing Troy 78-72 at First Community Arena. Following the opening basket from Troy, SIUE ripped off the next nine points to lead 9-2 and they never trailed in the game again. The Cougars connected on 56 percent (14-25) of their shots in the first half and pushed the lead to as many as 12 before halftime. For the game, SIUE knocked down 25-52 shots (48 percent) and were 9-21 on three-pointers. The nine Threes are the second most in a game this year for the Cougars.

NET WORTH

The first NCAA NET rankings were announced Monday. SIUE checks in at No. 94-the highest ranking in the OVC.

DO IT FOR FREE

SIUE leads the OVC in free throw percentage at .743, which ranks 66th in the NCAA; free throws made per game at 19.0, which ranks eighth in the NCAA; and attempts at 25.6, which is 12th nationally.

SHARP SHOOTERS

SIUE is second in the Ohio Valley Conference in shooting percentage. The Cougars are shooting 45.1 percent.

GET OFF THE BENCH

The Cougars got a season-high 42 points off the bench against St. Ambrose and is averaging 28.4 bench points a game, which leads the conference and is 55th in the NCAA.

BLOCK PARTY

SIUE leads the OVC at 4.1 blocks per game, which is 98th in the NCAA.

LUCKY SEVEN

SIUE’s seven nonconference wins are the most in the Division I era.