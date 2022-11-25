Men’s Basketball Visits No. 16 Illinois is Friday

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (3-4) heads to Champaign, Ill. on Friday to take on No. 16 Illinois (4-1) for an 8:00 pm tipoff.

The Lions are coming off a thrilling 77-76 win over Idaho State in overtime on Wednesday night from Hyland Arena. With nine seconds remaining in overtime, Idaho State missed a pair of free throws while up by one point. Lindenwood grabbed the rebound and Chris Childs made a move to get separation and knocked down the game Winner in the second-straight overtime game for the Lions.

It was the first win inside Hyland Arena for the Lions over an NCAA Division I team since jumping to the next level. Childs led the team with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, as he pulled down 10 rebounds for the double-double. Kevin Caldwell Jr. dropped 20 points, bringing his season average to 15.9 points per contest. Cam Burrell made big plays at key moments in the game, ending the night with 19 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. Burrell is averaging 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and nearly 2.0 blocks per game.

Lindenwood will meet Illinois for the first time since the 2019-20 season, as the Lions lost to the Illini in an exhibition. It will be the second time this season that the Lions will take on a team ranked in the top-25, as Illinois recently came in at No. 16 in the AP Poll, and No. 14 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll. Illinois won the 2021-22 Big Ten Championship during the regular season.