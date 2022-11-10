Men’s Basketball Visits Drexel For Road Opener Friday Night

Old Dominion (1-0) at Drexel (0-0)

When: 7 pm – Friday

Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center – Philadelphia, Pa.

Live Stream: click here

Live Stats: click here

Audio: ESPN Radio 94.1 FM

NORFOLK, Va. – Coming off the heels of an 84-65 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday night, the Old Dominion men’s basketball team will play its first road contest of the 2022-23 season against former CAA rival Drexel on Friday night at 7 pm

The game will be streamed on FloSports and carried live on ESPN Radio 94.1 FM with the pre-game show at 6:30 pm.

Old Dominion rode a pair of 20-point performances by Ben Stanley (20) and Mekhi Long with a career high 25 points and 10 rebounds en route to the win. Tyreek Scott-Grayson added a double-double as well with 10 points and a team best 11 rebounds. ODU hit 50% from the floor (29-of-58), 77.8% from the foul line (21-of-27) and out-rebounded UMES 44-23.

Drexel finished in a tie for fourth place in the CAA a year ago with a 10-8 record in conference play. It was the Dragons’ best conference mark since the 2011-12 season. They return three starters from last year’s team in Amari Williams, Coletrane Washington and Mate Okros. Williams had a breakout season with 9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and a league-best two blocks per game and was named CAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Old Dominion leads the all-time series 12-9 as this will be the first meeting since both teams were in the Colonial Athletic Association in the 2012-13 season.

The Monarchs return home Monday night to face Virginia Wesleyan at 7 pm, before heading to the Charleston Classic starting Nov. 17 with Virginia Tech.